From: Yasina Hipp

In the fight against the spreading coronavirus variant Omikron, boosting is particularly important. A study now shows which vaccine combinations are particularly effective.

London – The new federal government’s first vaccination target has been achieved: 30 million doses have been administered since mid-November. Almost 30 million people, around 36 percent of the German population, have already received their third vaccination (as of December 25th). When different vaccines are combined, the immune response is particularly good, as some studies have already shown. A team of researchers from the UK published a large-scale study in early December that examined seven vaccines and tested their effects as boosters. The results show many effective combinations and one less effective combination.

Corona Vaccine Study: Course of the Study

2,878 adults aged 30 and over took part in the study. About half were over 70 years old. The test subjects received the booster vaccination within a period of ten to twelve weeks after their second vaccination. They were divided into two groups: one had received the vaccine from Astrazeneca for the first two vaccinations, the other group received both vaccinations with the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine. After the third vaccination, the researchers then measured the immune response of both groups.

For the third vaccination, the vaccines from Astrazeneca, Biontech / Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, Valneva and CureVac were used. The first four are already approved in Europe. Novavax’s “dead vaccine” is to be approved in Germany from January 2022.

Corona Vaccine Study: Amazing Results

The first result: All booster vaccinations caused a detectable immune response, with one exception. A vaccination with the vaccine “VLA2001” from the French manufacturer Valneva resulted in only a very small increase in the immune response. However: About 28 days after the third spade there was no longer any difference in the protective effect across all test groups. According to the scientists, full vaccination protection is then in place from this point in time.

One dose of Moderna or Biontech / Pfizer was most effective in people who received Astrazeneca as their first and second vaccinations. Among the people who had received two Biontech / Pfizer vaccinations at the beginning, Biontech or Moderna was also the most effective as the third vaccination. Another study shows that the Astrazeneca vaccine Vaxzevria is also suitable as a booster. As echo24.de reported, the active ingredient should work well against the virus variant Omikron. *

In general, the amount of vaccination reactions was “acceptable”. The study participants often complained of exhaustion, headaches and pain at the injection site after the third vaccination. * echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.