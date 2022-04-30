Home page World

How often do you swap out your FFP2 mask for a new one? © picture alliance/dpa/Stefan Sauer

The mask requirement has largely been lifted throughout Germany. A survey now reveals shocking facts about the carrying habits of Germans.

Erfurt – After two years it has become an everyday companion, in every jacket or handbag you will find one or the other: the corona protective mask. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the small piece of fabric has been considered a very effective way to reduce the risk of infection. The FFP2 masks in particular proved to be extremely effective. However, effectiveness also decreases if the mask is worn for too long or changed too infrequently. A survey now shows that not everyone takes the regular replacement of masks so seriously.

39 percent change the corona protective masks only once a week

The survey, carried out by the INSA opinion research institute on behalf of the “Good Governance Union”, shows that Germans wear their mouth and nose protection for far too long. 39 percent and thus more than one in three change the mask only once a week or even less frequently. After all, 26 percent of those surveyed stated that they change the mask after each wear or at least daily. Marcel Luthe, Federal Chairman of the “Good Governance Union”, even sees the rare change as a threat, as he faces it RTL says: “If used incorrectly, the masks are not only useless, but as a collection point for viruses, bacteria and fungi worn at mouth level, they are even hazardous to the health of the wearer and their fellow citizens.”

In principle, the FFP2 masks are actually considered single-use products – so they should be disposed of after each use. However, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices recommends replacing the masks “regularly” in private use, not wearing the same mask on consecutive days and airing it for about seven days.

Young people are more hygienic when dealing with them

In an age comparison, the group of 18 to 29 year olds performed best. A full 30 percent said they change their mask every day. Six percent even exchange them after each wear. In addition, the majority of 18 to 29-year-olds would use a new mask at least once a week.

Surprisingly, the respondents rated the wearing habits of others as worse than they really are. For example, while 22 percent of all respondents stated that they change their masks every day, only around nine percent of the others believe they can.

Despite the lifting of the mask requirement, a large part of the population stated in another survey that they wanted to continue wearing the mask on a voluntary basis.