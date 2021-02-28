Researchers have found traces of corona on various clothing fibers and observed their survival. The differences are considerable.

How long does the coronavirus survive on different surfaces?

British researchers have now examined various tissues.

Now they have a clear recommendation for clinic staff.

Leicester – In the corona pandemic *, it could now also play a role whether clothing is made of cotton or synthetic fibers. A study by the University of Montfort in Leicester (England) came to the conclusion that certain cloakrooms for medical staff could increase the risk of infection *. Clinic patients are often immunocompromised anyway.

“At the beginning there was little information about how long the virus survived on textiles,” the British quoted as saying BBC Director of Studies and Microbiologist Katie Lard. Your team has now come to the conclusion that polyester is the greatest danger. Sars-CoV-2 * stays on the material for up to three days.

Corona study from England: pathogen survives more than 72 hours on polyester fabric

In the test series, the researchers used three different textiles on which they dripped a model coronavirus called “HCoV-OC43” and then observed for 72 hours how long the pathogen survived on them.

The results:

100 percent cotton – 24 hours

A mixture of cotton and polyester – 6 hours

100 percent polyester – 72 hours

“Our results show that three of the most commonly used textiles in the medical field pose a risk for the transmission of the virus,” Laird said loudly BBC.

Study on corona and textiles: “Staff could leave traces of the virus on surfaces”

The consequence of this? Wash the smock and the like properly. According to the study, the safest thing to do is to definitely use laundry detergent and use at least 40 degree gear. Without detergent, on the other hand, only 67 degrees were enough to remove the virus. Incidentally, no cross-contamination was found when clinically clean laundry was put into the drum together with contaminated laundry.

However: “If nurses and health workers take their uniforms home, they could leave traces of the virus on other surfaces,” warned Laird, according to the report.

The British health authority NHS has so far had nothing against medical staff cleaning their work clothes at home. On request, a spokesman for the authority said now BBC: “The guidelines were renewed in April 2020 and contain the instruction that employees should change clothing contaminated with blood and other body fluids immediately and have them cleaned in the clinic.”

The study is currently still in the peer review.