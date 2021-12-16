Home page world

From: Marcus Giebel

Various vaccines are available for the booster vaccination – in Germany mainly those from Biontech and Moderna. But which are the most effective? Scientists wanted to answer this question.

Munich – In the corona pandemic, the layman can quickly lose track of the many developments. Germany is currently not only in the fourth wave of the virus, but like many industrialized countries also in the booster phase.

The ever new mutations of Sars-CoV-2 make the booster vaccinations necessary. It is currently more than clear that the third prick works. In Great Britain, however, researchers already investigated the question of which vaccines are particularly effective as boosters in the summer.

Effect of booster vaccination: study takes a close look at almost 3,000 test subjects

To this end, 3498 people were examined carefully in June, of which 2878 were ultimately involved in the entire study as test subjects. All participants had already passed their 30th birthday, and half were even older than 70 years. There is a simple reason for this: The prerequisite was the double vaccination, which at that time primarily the risk groups had behind them.

Therefore, numerous employees of the health and social services as well as nursing home residents were part of the study. Only people who had been vaccinated twice with Astrazeneca or twice with Biontech were taken into account. And no one was allowed to have knowingly been infected with Corona beforehand.

Study on booster vaccinations: Second prick was at least ten weeks ago

So there was an approximate comparison value. The scientists also point out that the response of the T cells, which eliminate the infected cells, is more effective in the case of cross-vaccinations. Especially when a vector vaccine like Astrazeneca was administered alongside an mRNA vaccine like Biontech.

In addition, it is true that the former produce significantly more antibodies – but there were hardly any differences between the two preparations in terms of protection after vaccination. The test subjects had received the second vaccination at least 70 days – in the case of Astrazeneca – and at least 84 days – in the case of Biontech.

Research on booster vaccination: Despite 21 positive tests, no test person ends up in the hospital

For the study, research was carried out at 18 different locations in the UK. The participants were divided into six groups, two of which differed only with regard to the previously double vaccinated vaccine. Seven different booster vaccines were used, including all active ingredients common in Germany.

At the beginning, a preventive medical check-up and vaccination were on the daily schedule for each subject. Blood was then drawn on days 28, 84 and 365. In the course of the study, a PCR test failed in 21 of the participants, but none of them required hospital treatment.

Four vaccine combinations are particularly effective when boosting

But that brings us to the most important result of the study: The most effective booster choice proved to be Moderna – regardless of the previously inoculated preparation – as well as Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson after previous Biontech vaccinations. So three of these four combinations use both an mRNA and a vector vaccine, the latter are currently rarely vaccinated in Germany. The only exception is the Biontech-Moderna combo.

It was also noteworthy that with half a dose of the inactivated vaccine from Novavax to Biontech vaccination, no significantly higher T-cell response was measured than in the control group.

Important: The results were published in the trade magazine The Lancet presented. But the study does not say anything about the long-term effects. Because, as mentioned, the last blood sample is only due after a year. (mg)