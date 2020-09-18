D.Having the courage to take a gap is one thing. Admitting that to something else. Tim Meyer was so free when he said on Thursday that “there is almost no knowledge”, but “a lot of opinion and speculation” – and that on the question that preoccupies football more than anything before the kick-off 58th Bundesliga season this Friday.

How the virus behaves in the stadium and what that means for the now at least partially admitted spectators is largely unknown. The vote of the federal states to open the stadiums up to 20 percent of their (seated) capacity also showed that the primacy of science has long since given way to politics in dealing with the corona crisis. The, said Professor Meyer, the head of the task force sports medicine / special game operation, “will not claim that it has reliable knowledge”, but it must “still be acted in some way”.

Doing this responsibly is now the challenge, also in order to be able to target further steps if possible. The German Football League (DFL) and the German Football Association (DFB) therefore want to underpin the experiment, which already represents the first complete Corona season, with a scientific accompanying program – with the aim of “making the people involved safer To set the legs ”, as Meyer put it, the head of the Institute for Sports and Preventive Medicine at Saarland University and long-time doctor of the national team. A seven-digit amount is available for this, which flows into four projects. Not only professional football should benefit from their results.

At its core is an attempt to assess the specific risk of infection in a football stadium. After a test run with twice 500 participants, there should be mass tests before several encounters in real game operations. A total of 20,000 to 30,000 people would then be tested for the virus. Follow-up and further tests are intended to determine possible routes or chains of infection in order to arrive at a risk assessment, also in comparison to everyday situations outside the stadium. The requirement is compliance with the minimum distance. From a scientific point of view, whether this is really observed by everyone is not decisive, said Meyer, it is possible that knowledge can be gained from “non-optimal” behavior. However, the researchers are dependent on the consent of the visitors – possibly a hurdle.