Moritz Bletzinger

A corona study describes PCR tests as insufficient justification for political measures. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach heatedly contradicts.

Munich – The University of Duisburg-Essen has examined 190,000 corona test results from 160,000 people in more detail. And now publishes a result that is politically explosive. The Corona * debate is being fueled powerfully.

Corona study draws strong conclusions: “Test results alone are unsuitable as a basis for pandemic measures”

Results alone are unsuitable as a basis for pandemic measures *, headlines the research group. “According to our study, a positive RT-PCR test * alone is not sufficient proof that those tested can transmit the coronavirus to other people,” explains Prof. Dr. Andreas Stang in the press release.

“The number of SARS-CoV-2 positive tested people calculated at the end should therefore not be used as a basis for pandemic control measures such as quarantine, isolation or lockdown *,” says Stang. The authors of the study advise politicians to use different evaluation criteria. “For example, reliable information on intensive care bed occupancy and mortality, i.e. the number of deaths in connection with Covid-19 *, would be more suitable,” they suggest.

Corona: Those who tested positive are often not contagious? Researchers are calling for the Ct value to be included

The team notes, however, that the informative value of the PCR tests can be improved. By including the threshold cycle value (also called the Ct value), statements about the risk of infection by people who tested positive would be possible. The threshold cycle value describes the viral load in the body. If it is 25 or higher, it is currently assumed that the person tested is no longer contagious.

“In an average of around 60% of those tested with Covid 19 symptoms *, such high Ct values ​​were detected,” explains Stang, “in weeks 10 to 19 it was even 78 percent who were very likely no longer contagious. Inquiring about Covid-19 symptoms among those tested would also help to better evaluate the results of RT-PCR tests. “

Study seriously doubts PCR tests – Karl Lauterbach (SPD) viciously contradicts

SPD * health expert Karl Lauterbach reacts irritably to the statements. “With all due respect, that’s nonsense,” he shoots on Twitter, “Ct values ​​were mostly communicated.”

“At the end of the quarantine, positive ones with high Ct values ​​could have been freed from quarantine earlier,” explains Lauterbach, “But Ct values ​​are irrelevant for politics. Alpha and delta variants have even more dangerous Ct values. ” *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.