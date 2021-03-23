During the past few days, the art scene has witnessed many infections with the Corona virus, the latest of which is the art critic, Tariq Al-Shennawi, who revealed that he was infected with the Coronavirus (Covid 19) hours ago.

Tariq Al-Shennawi said, through his personal account on the social networking site “Facebook”, “To all colleagues and friends .. I started my journey with caution due to a covid .. I apologize in advance for everything I agreed on … and, God willing, we will meet after the end of the pandemic, my prayers for all to be cured. Urgent, how wonderful that we all pray for a speedy recovery ».