Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Corona strikes again the artistic community in Egypt!

by admin
March 16, 2021
in World
Maryam Muneeb

The Egyptian actress, Maryam Munib, Najla, the late singer Amer Munib, announced that she had been infected with the Corona virus, through her official account via “Instagram”.
Maryam Muneeb said, “Corona positive, all dealers with me during the last period have taken a Corona virus analysis.”
It should be noted that Maryam re-presented the song “A factor in your life” in a duet that combines her performance of the song with that of her father. The song presented by Mary on the anniversary of her father’s death met with great success and the song was written by Tamer Hussein, composed by Amr Mostafa, and distributed by Ahmed Adel. And Hany Mahrous’s massage, directed by Khaled Al-Shorbagy.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

