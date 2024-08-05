Paris (dpa)

More than 40 Australian athletes have been infected with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses while competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Australia’s swimming coach Rowan Taylor has revealed that some of his swimmers competed in the Olympic swimming competitions for nine days while suffering from COVID-19.

Other swimmers have withdrawn from the races, including Lani Pallister and Ella Ramsey, while others have competed despite showing symptoms of the virus. Among those infected with Covid-19 was Zach Staplety-Cook, the silver medallist in the men’s 200m breaststroke, who competed while sick.

“There were 84 COVID-19 tests conducted inside the Olympic Village, and about half of those tests came back positive for COVID-19,” said Caroline Broderick, head of medical staff for Australia’s mission in Paris.