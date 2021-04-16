ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The situation in the German intensive care units is coming to a head in the coronavirus pandemic. Thuringia is now asking for help. The news ticker for the corona crisis in Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : A dramatic high of over 6,000 corona patients is threatened in the intensive care units.

: A dramatic high of over 6,000 corona patients is threatened in the intensive care units. Thuringia is calling for help to other federal states – Corona intensive care patients are being relocated within the Federal Republic.

Update from April 16, 6 a.m.: The health authorities in Germany reported 25,831 new corona infections and 247 further deaths to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the data on the RKI dashboard on Friday morning. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

According to the RKI, the nationwide 7-day incidence is 160.1 (previous day: 160). The RKI estimates the nationwide 7-day R-value at 1.18 (previous day: 1.11), as can be seen from the current management report. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 118 more people. “The 7-day R-value is above 1. This still means a significant increase in the number of cases,” said the management report. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Corona: stations full! Call for help from Thuringia – neighboring federal states have to accept intensive care patients

First report from April 16, 2021

Munich / Berlin / Jena – In the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic *, Thuringia has to be the first federal state to have seriously ill corona * patients flown to other federal states. Because: The intensive care units are completely overcrowded. Report that ARD and ZDF coincidentally on Thursday evening (April 15th).

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * and the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, Lothar Wieler, reported at a press conference in Berlin on Thursday morning that, because of the high number of Covid 19 cases and the Corona mutations, how the Brazilian variant * only ten percent of the intensive care beds in Germany are free.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: the intensive care units in Thuringia are full

In Thuringia, the situation is particularly dramatic – for example, patients from Jena are now being transferred to other federal states. “We have been in a state of emergency for weeks,” said Prof. Michael Bauer from Jena University Hospital in ZDF’s “heute journal”: “Half of my beds are occupied by seriously ill Covid patients.” And: The patients are therefore getting younger and younger.

For example, he said he had “a 32-year-old fitness trainer lying on the ward on ventilation”. It comes “to the most serious illnesses in young patients in the middle of life”. To him is “fear and anxiety”. Other federal states would see the patients in intensive care units in two to three weeks. “Our backs are against the wall,” said Bauer.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: New high in occupied intensive care beds

In mid-April, with currently 20,975 intensive care beds occupied, a new high was reached in the pandemic – and the trend is rising. On Thursday, 29,426 new infections with the virus were counted within 24 hours, the nationwide 7-day incidence * was 160.1 at the same time.

Follow all developments regarding the corona crisis in Germany here in the news ticker. (pm)