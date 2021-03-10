Florida saw a wave of beach tourists last year. This year mayors and medical professionals are particularly concerned. Is a new wave threatening a virus mutant?

Miami Beach – It’s the spring break time in the USA. The students’ spring break, which usually lasts one to two weeks. For American mayors and medical professionals, however, the spring break this year is a cause for concern. The fear: The students could travel to the beaches of Florida in large numbers, celebrate and spread the corona virus across the country after the spring break. The fears are not entirely unfounded.

Corona in the USA: Florida experiences wave of tourists over spring break – “We are very concerned”

Already reported last Friday (5.3) 7 news of numerous visitors who cavorted on the beaches of Florida. The popular locations of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale were particularly hard hit. In the recordings, the television station showed visitors to the promenade who, despite Corona, were walking tightly through the streets – many of them without a mask.

“I think we can expect a bigger spring break than usual,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber 7 news. “We are very concerned,” he also revealed CNN. “A lot of things happen at the same time. We have the variant down here and still have dozens of deaths a day in some cases. “

The mayor is referring to the virus variant B.1.1.7, which was initially known as the British variant. It is currently spreading in Florida, among other places. 689 cases were reported in the state alone as of March 9. That is significantly higher compared to the rest of the states, which are a maximum of 400, but most are between 1 and 100, so one American Department of Health map.

Corona in the USA: Cheap hotels and flights are fueling tourism – medical practitioner sees nationwide problem

The mayor sees the problem elsewhere. “At the same time, there are very cheap round-trip tickets for $ 40 from the northeast down here (Florida), discounted hotel rooms and people who are annoyed and can’t go anywhere else than here. So we are very concerned that we will see crowds and then see the real problem in retrospect. “

Florida fears a new wave of the B.1.1.7 variant by tourists traveling over spring break. © Mike Stocker / dpa

Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College in Texas sees the same problem. “There are all these 20 year old children. None of them will wear a mask. You will drink. You will have pretty close, intimate contact. Then they will return to their home countries and spread variant B.1.1.7, ”Hotez told CNN.

Corona in the USA: Mayor sees Florida’s government guilty – strict corona measures are missing

According to Gelber, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis failed to impose penalties. He even declared Florida “open” to the students. There are no strict corona measures, such as a mask requirement. Police officers would now hand out masks. The city has also enforced a curfew and a noise protection ordinance, said the mayor. “I would like the governor’s voice to urge people to be responsible, but we really don’t have that right now,” said Gelber. (chd)