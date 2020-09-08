Corona spreading rapidly in rural areas A recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI) says that out of the 50 districts which received the highest number of Kovid-19 cases in August, 26 are rural areas. The number of districts with less than 1,000 cases has decreased while the districts with 5-10 thousand cases have increased.

Second Wave of Corona in Delhi? In the country’s capital where testing has increased, there is a situation of second wave. At the end of June, there were more than three thousand cases a day, but in August this figure started to be around 1,000. From the last week of August, the cases started increasing again and now more than two thousand cases are coming up every day. The most affected states are almost the same, but Bihar’s figures have improved. In August, more than 4,000 cases were coming there and in September it has reduced to 2,000 cases daily.

More new cases than recovery Despite India’s recovery rate being 77.2%, active cases have increased in the last few weeks. A month ago, where there were 6.6 lakh active cases, now it has become 8.9 lakh. In many states, more cases are coming out than the number of people who are not recovering. You can understand the difference between new cases and recovery from the graph above.

Test of only about 5 crore people India has tested around 5 crore people since the introduction of Corona. In the last month, India did 7 to 10 lakh tests daily but there are many states where corona is spread badly but they are not doing much test. In India, only 37,175 people are being tested per 10 lakh population.

India has ranked second in the list of countries most affected by the corona virus. More than 42 lakh cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the country. By Monday morning, the epidemic had killed 71,642 people in India. All the previous records of new cases have come up in the last few weeks. Despite the better recovery, active cases are not taking the name of decreasing. Even now the testing is not getting enough. A big factor that has come out is that the cases of Kovid-19 in rural areas are increasing more. While in many cities this epidemic is under control. Let’s see how Kovid-19 figures have changed in a month in India.