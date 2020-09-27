Corona virus has caused havoc in India, the number of infected infections has been a major concern. Meanwhile, a study by the Indian Institute of Technology Market has revealed that travelers from Dubai and the UK were the primary sources of bringing Corona to India. This research is published in the Journal of Travel Medicine. The study claimed that corona in India spread to various states of India mainly due to international travel.Sarita Azad, assistant professor at IIT Mandi, said Corona’s transition was tracked from the global to the national level. Which identified some super spreaders playing a central role in the spread of the disease in India. The history of the patients’ visit found that most people were local.

Infection also spread in these states

The study also found that infected cases from Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh played a lesser role in spreading the disease outside their communities. While infected people in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Karnataka played an important role in local broadcasting and some of them spread the infection to other states.

Transition from Dubai and UK travelers spread across Indian states

Azad pointed out that the statistical matrix calculated from the data showed that Dubai and the UK played an important role in spreading the disease to Indian states. The research team has used travel histories of infected patients from January to April as they depicted a primary data source and a social network outbreak at an early stage of the epidemic. Research found that the maximum number of connections were established. Dubai’s eigenvector centrality was the highest, making it the most influential node. Statistical metrics calculated from the data revealed that Dubai and the UK played a significant role in spreading the disease to Indian states.

There is also data on how the disease spread globally

Azad, who conducted the study, said that a good research work serves as a record for the future when an epidemic like Corona spreads. In this task, we have used time data and. We demonstrated how the disease spread nationally globally from 30 January to 6 April. This will be an important contribution to understanding the transmission of the disease in India during the initial phase of the epidemic.