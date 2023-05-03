Gesink and Foss have not been fit in recent days. With a view to the Giro, Jumbo therefore did not take any risks with the two riders. As a precaution, they did not start the fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday.
Earlier, Wilco Kelderman dropped out injured at Jumbo-Visma. Sepp Kuss is his replacement.
The Slovenian Primoz Roglic is the leader of Jumbo-Visma for the Giro d’Italia, which starts on Saturday with an individual time trial in Fossacesia.
