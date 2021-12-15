Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschländer

divide

Joshua Kimmich’s admission of a mistake deserves respect, comments Christian Deutschländer. © picture alliance / dpa / ZDF / sleep / fn

Joshua Kimmich has found his way out of a tragedy-like spiral. But the country is facing major tasks – it has to turn to the rethinkers, demands Christian Deutschländer.

The soccer player Joshua Kimmich has just got out of a rather awkward position: a tragedy-like spiral of vaccination skepticism, public opinion, quarantines, infection and consequential damage. Now he’s getting vaccinated. Only now, unfortunately. And yet: This decision – to openly admit a misjudgment in front of millions in a very heated debate – deserves respect.

Kimmich’s vaccination is not just a private matter – but those who consider rejection deserve respect

It’s more than a private matter, as a national player Kimmich is a nationwide figure of identification. If you want to be a role model, you also have to be a role model in key decisions next to the field. The signal effect is high: Like him – very healthy, well trained – many people had concerns about vaccinations or the risky carelessness that Corona would only affect the elderly.

As for Kimmich, the following applies to each of them: Anyone who reconsiders their rejection, reassesses the risk, should not receive malice for it, but encouragement. Oh yes, and a vaccination appointment without long queues.

Corona vaccinations: Scholz still negates the split, but it is there – and must never become unbridgeable

Time is of the essence, because in the shadow of the high booster demand, the number of first vaccinations is falling again. This diminishes the hope of getting out of the pandemic without a general vaccination requirement with all its social upheavals. Even if New Chancellor Olaf Scholz bravely denies this: Of course, the gap has long been there.

The only question is where it goes and how deep. It must never become unbridgeable in larger groups. The hesitant should not be classified with radicalized opponents, especially not in the violent part. This is especially true for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. The formula is quite simple: Our country must turn to rethinkers and sharply differentiate itself from lateral thinkers.

Christian Deutschländer