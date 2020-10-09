Washington / Brasilia: Corona virus cases have seen an increase in the US and Brazil. In the last 24 hours, 56,653 new cases have occurred in America while 957 people have died. At the same time, 27,182 new corona infected have been found in Brazil and 730 people have died. In the last twenty four hours, 83 thousand cases have been reported in both countries.

According to the Worldometer, 78 lakh 33 thousand people have been infected so far in America, the country most affected by the epidemic. Out of these, 50 lakh 20 thousand patients were cured. While two lakh 17 thousand patients died. The number of infected in Brazil, the third most affected country of the corona virus in the world, has crossed 5 million. More than one lakh 49 thousand patients have died here. The United States and Brazil account for 36% of the world’s corona cases. Although the speed of new cases of corona virus in these two countries is much less than India.

Active case and recovery rate

So far 50.20 lakh people have been cured in America. There are 25 lakh 95 thousand active cases here, meaning that these people are still infected with the virus. The recovery rate in India is 85%, which means that 59 lakh people have been cured out of total infected. There are more than 8 lakh 57 thousand active cases in India, they are being treated in the hospital. At the same time, the active cases in Brazil increased to 4 lakh 65 thousand and the number of people recovered is about 44 lakh.

The corona infection may be spreading rapidly, but it is no longer fatal. The corona virus that spreads worldwide will soon be eradicated. Scientists of many countries have claimed that this virus is becoming increasingly vulnerable. At the beginning of the epidemic, its infection was as deadly as it is now.

