Washington / Brasilia: Corona virus cases have seen an increase in the United States and Brazil. In the last 24 hours, there have been 45,791 new cases in the US while 316 people have died. At the same time, 8429 new corona infected have been found in Brazil and 203 people have died. More than 53 thousand cases have been reported in the last twenty four hours in both countries. Let us know that on October 12, 41,935 and 3139 new cases have been registered in the US and Brazil respectively, while 325 and 270 deaths were reported respectively.

Total infection and mortality

The number of corona virus patients in America increased to 80 lakh 37 thousand by 13 October morning, out of which 2 lakh 20 thousand people have died. 71.73 lakh people have been infected in India and out of these one lakh 9 thousand people have lost their lives. At the same time, the total number of infected people in Brazil is more than 51 lakh, more than one lakh 50 thousand people have died here.

Active case and recovery rate

So far 51.33 lakh people have been cured in America. There are 26 lakh 33 thousand active cases here, meaning that these people are still infected with the virus. The recovery rate in India is 85%, which means that 62 lakh people have been cured out of total infected. There are more than 8 lakh 38 thousand active cases in India, they are being treated in the hospital. At the same time, in the third most affected country of the world, active cases have increased to 4 lakh 57 thousand and the number of people recovered is about 44 lakh.

The corona infection may be spreading rapidly, but it is no longer fatal. The corona virus that spreads worldwide will soon be eradicated. Scientists of many countries have claimed that this virus is becoming increasingly vulnerable. In the beginning of the epidemic, its infection was as deadly as it is now.

What is the difference between corona and cold flu, only one symptom will tell the difference between the two

Big news: bank notes, coronavirus can survive on phone screen for 28 days, scientists claim