“When things go well”: Health Minister Jens Spahn hopes that a vaccine will also be available for children and adolescents in the summer. And he admits that the vaccination campaign in Germany will have a difficult start.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn recommends distributing the deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine as quickly as possible – without holding back doses for the second vaccination. Educators and teachers could possibly benefit from this.

B.Unwealth Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has promised a vaccine against the coronavirus suitable for children and adolescents for this summer. There is currently no vaccine approved for children and adolescents, said Spahn, who was online as a guest at the Hessian Union’s annual kick-off exam on Friday evening. The vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer is approved from 16 years of age, the other two vaccines from Moderna and Astrazeneca from 18 years.

This is a problem especially for children and adolescents with previous illnesses. There are a number of manufacturers who have run studies with children and adolescents, he knows for sure from three or four manufacturers. “We assume, toi, toi, toi, if things go well, that we will have a vaccine in the summer that can protect children and adolescents.”

Spahn admitted a difficult start to the vaccination campaign at the end of December. “Somehow the expectation was also greater, in retrospect one might have had to do even more expectation management,” said the minister. “After six weeks of discussing prioritization, scarcity, the ethics council and the Bundestag in December, I thought that it was somehow clear that it would be difficult at the beginning.”

After the start of the vaccination, in view of the pandemic fatigue, “the expectation was suddenly very, very high”, “that it will now go very, very quickly”. The path has begun, “but there is still a long way to go,” said Spahn. At least the next nine to ten weeks are likely to be marked by a severe shortage of vaccines, “and then in the second quarter it will definitely get better,” said Spahn.