Update from 12:10 p.m .: In the morning, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn informed about the vaccinations that will soon come into force in doctors’ practices in Germany. Accordingly, the doctors will receive a total of 940,000 corona vaccine doses in the coming week. The week after next, the number will be just under a million. From the end of April, more than three million doses will be inoculated per week in the practices. “It’s not a big step yet, but an important one,” said Spahn.

Structures would be established “that will help us to vaccinate faster and more.” In the next two weeks, the practices will first receive the vaccine from Biontech, then the vaccine from Astrazeneca and, one week later, the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. For the time being, Moderna should only be vaccinated in the vaccination centers, said Spahn. With this vaccine it is better if it is only transported once. Initially, only general practitioners will be included in the vaccination campaign, later specialists and private doctors will also be included.

At the beginning of the PK, Spahn expressed particular praise for the TV production by ProSieben presenters Joko and Klaas. Your contribution on Wednesday was an important sign (see update from 11.03 a.m.).

Update from 11.55 a.m .: After Horst Seehofer had declared in the morning that he did not want to be vaccinated with the active ingredient of Astrazeneca, Jens Spahn made it clear that he had never asked him for it. Horst Seehofer can also decide whether he wants to be vaccinated with the vaccine or not.

Corona in Germany: When are children and adolescents vaccinated?

Update from 11.50 a.m .: Federal Minister of Health Spahn also discussed the vaccinations of children at the press conference. After it was reported on Wednesday that there would be initial progress in children and adolescents, it was important to wait until the studies were completed. “As soon as the approval is given, we will of course be able to vaccinate young people as quickly as possible”. It is not yet possible to say when exactly that will be.

Update from 11.40 a.m .: “Vaccination is the way out, but there is still a long way to go,” Spahn continues. Not everything should be called into question along the way. Israel, for example, has already vaccinated large parts of the population, but strict measures are currently still in place. Great Britain is also well advanced in vaccination, and there is currently still a lockdown. “We are in the third wave! We should vaccinate everyone we can vaccinate, ”said Spahn.

Corona in Germany: Federal Minister of Health Spahn speaks about very rare side effects after vaccination

Update from 11.30 a.m .: Why have some serious side effects occurred in Germany in the last two weeks after a vaccination with the active ingredient of Astrazeneca, but not in some other European countries? As Federal Health Minister Spahn makes clear, the vaccine will continue to be inoculated in Germany. Many other countries have suspended vaccination with the vaccine for the time being. For this reason, the rare side effects are registered in Germany, but not in some other European countries.

It is important to act on the first symptoms. “It seems to be related,” explains Spahn, but these side effects are very, very rare. These cases would then be immediately made transparent and investigated. After further cases were reported, the vaccination recommendation in Germany was adjusted.

There are around 24 to 25 million people in Germany who are over 60 years old. For this reason, Federal Minister of Health Spahn emphasizes that many people will be found who will accept the vaccine from Astrazeneca. Nevertheless, it is clear to him that not everything went well.

Corona in Germany: Vaccination start in doctor’s offices is imminent

Update from 11.15 a.m .: Which vaccines should be inoculated in the doctor’s office? Exclusively Astrazeneca or also Biontech? Federal Minister of Health Spahn initially explains that Biontech will be launched in the first two weeks. The reason: there are currently enough doses of this vaccine to supply all medical practices. Thereafter, from calendar week 16 onwards, other vaccines will also be made available to the doctor’s offices. The goal is that every vaccination dose that is delivered should also be vaccinated promptly.

Corona in Germany: Jens Spahn also addresses ProSieben’s TV project – with words of praise

Update from 11.03 a.m .: The start of the corona vaccinations in the doctor’s offices is imminent, the next step in the vaccination campaign will be taken in the coming week. Despite the Easter week, 35,000 medical practices have requested vaccination doses for the coming week. All vaccination doses that have been requested should also be vaccinated. There are also many specialists who want to vaccinate. These are also to become part of the vaccination campaign in the future. Despite the start of vaccination in the doctor’s office, appointments that have already been agreed in the vaccination centers should not be canceled, Spahn further clarifies at the PK.

The vaccination campaign is expected to pick up speed by the end of April. “It is good that care in Germany is now running in prime time. I think it’s good that this mission can also be seen in real time, on TV. That shows us how important it is to see what is being done in the intensive care units, ”said Spahn at the PK, referring to the TV project by ProSieben presenters Joko and Klaas. “Nurses deserve our respect, but also better working conditions”. These working conditions are to be improved in further discussions.

Increase in numbers, Astrazeneca chaos and vaccination start in doctor’s offices – Spahn’s press conference live right away

Berlin – The coronavirus * has not only been causing restrictions in everyday life for over a year, but the current vaccination campaign in Germany is making headlines. Above all, the vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca causes uncertainty among many citizens, the recommendation for administration has now been changed again. From April, doctors will finally be able to vaccinate against the coronavirus * in doctor’s offices. For this reason, Federal Health Minister Spahn informed in a press conference in the morning.

Corona in Germany: Federal Health Minister Spahn informs in a press conference

From 11 a.m. Federal Health Minister Spahn will appear in front of the press together with representatives from the health sector. Also there is the CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen. The resident doctors should be involved in the delivery of the vaccine after Easter.

A new and presumably challenging situation for medical professionals has arisen as a result of the decision by the federal and state governments not to sell the Astrazeneca preparation to people under 60 as a rule. Exceptions to this stipulation should be decided in the doctor’s office, because younger people are also allowed to choose the active ingredient voluntarily.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports skyrocketing numbers – more than 24,000 new infections

But not only the vaccinations are currently a topic of conversation among the population, the number of new infections also caused a sensation on Thursday. After the number had risen steadily in the past week, the Robert Koch Institute now recorded more than 24,000 new infections. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

