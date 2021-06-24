OfKai Hartwig shut down

The numbers are falling – but Delta is worried. Health Minister Spahn and RKI boss Wieler provide information about the corona situation in Germany at a press conference.

The number of corona cases in Germany is low. But the Delta mutant is cause for concern.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler provide information about the current corona situation in Germany.

The live ticker for the press conference with Spahn and Wieler from Berlin.

Berlin – The incidence in Germany has currently fallen to a single-digit value. The corona situation has eased significantly. But will it stay that way? In particular, the spread of the extremely contagious Delta variant * of the corona virus has caused concern lines among politicians and virologists in the past few days.

The corona vaccinations are said to be a central means of getting the delta spread under control. Health Minister Jens Spahn * also wanted the German population to treat summer, sun and vacation dreams with care. “I appeal to all travelers to carefully inform themselves about the infection process, to accept test offers and to take the quarantine obligations seriously,” said the CDU politician Handelsblatt. A vacation is still possible despite the Delta. “For travel countries that are already heavily affected by the Delta variant, it looks different,” warned Spahn and feared a “autumn of concern”.

Corona: The proportion of the delta variant among new infections doubles again according to the RKI

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * is also watching the latest developments with concern. According to the data available to RKI President Lothar Wieler and his colleagues, the proportion of the delta variant among new corona infections is growing sharply across Germany. And that’s despite the fact that the seven-day incidence * continues to go down. According to the RKI report on Wednesday (June 23), a random sample almost doubled the number of delta cases to 15.1 percent compared to the previous week.

Thus, for the third week in a row, the proportion of delta among new corona infections has doubled. This rose from originally four percent to eight and currently around 15 percent. Experts had feared such a development, which could previously be observed in some other countries such as Great Britain, for Germany as well. According to the RKI, the delta variant of the coronavirus has now been detected in all 16 German federal states within the past four weeks.

On Friday morning (June 25th), Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler want to inform about the current Corona situation in Germany at a press conference starting at 10 a.m. They also talk about how vaccinating against Delta should help. (kh) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

