Health Minister Jens Spahn spoke out against earlier corona vaccination for teachers on Monday. South Africa stops vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

According to a new study, there are vaccination problems with the South African coronavirus variant of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

South Africa has now temporarily stopped vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine (see update from February 8th, 10:59 a.m.).

Health Minister Jens Spahn has spoken out against an earlier vaccination of teachers (see update from February 8, 3:56 p.m.).

Update from February 8th, 4:50 p.m .: The British government considers doubts about the Astrazeneca vaccine to be inappropriate, despite its apparently reduced effectiveness against the South African Corona variant. Vaccine State Secretary Nadhim Zahawi wrote in a guest post on Monday that both the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer and that from Astrazeneca are apparently effective against the variants that have so far prevailed in Great Britain telegraph.

“A vaccine that is less effective in preventing infections may still be effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death,” Zahawi said.

Corona vaccination in Germany: Spahn against previous vaccination of teachers and educators

Update from February 8, 3:56 p.m .: “The new vaccination ordinance comes into force today,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn at a press conference in Berlin. If there are vaccine doses left in the evening, the vaccination requirement can now be deviated from. “Throwing away” is not an option. One still has to find a system for this. The minister did not provide any further details.

With regard to the corona mutations, Spahn referred to the effectiveness of all corona vaccines. “Really serious illnesses – as of February 8th at noon – can be avoided,” said Spahn. There will be no choice in the vaccine.

Prioritizing teachers and educators for the corona vaccination is currently also not an option, explained Spahn. Even after the amended Corona vaccination regulation that came into force on Monday, teachers and daycare workers are only in priority group three. With schools, the question is: “Are schools hubs for the virus?” If this is the case because people from many households come together, parents should actually also be vaccinated. “That requires vaccination doses in a number that we don’t have in February,” said Spahn

Corona: South Africa stops vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine

Update from February 8, 10:59 a.m .: After a study indicates a limited effect of the Astrazeneca vaccine against the corona variant that has emerged in the country, South Africa has stopped planned vaccinations with the vaccine for the time being. Studies on the Astrazeneca active ingredient in South Africa have shown that the clinical effectiveness is significantly reduced, said Am Salim Abdool Karim, the head of the government’s corona advisory committee.

“So the introduction of the Astrazeneca vaccine has to be temporarily interrupted,” said Karim. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said more work needed to be done to understand the problem. The South African government now wants to accelerate the introduction of the corona vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Corona vaccination: Lauterbach with the next Astrazeneca damper

Update from February 8, 8:59 a.m.: While there is already a dispute over the priority for certain corona vaccines in this country, South Africa is postponing the start of its AstraZeneca vaccination campaign. First of all, the questions that would arise from a current investigation must be clarified, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday.

According to the study, the vaccine is not fully effective against the South African mutation called B.1.351 (the one found in the UK is called B.1.1.7).

SPD * health expert Karl Lauterbach also warned of this on Monday: “While Astra is still 75% effective with B.115, the effect drops to 10% (!) With B.1351. Therefore, Astra vaccination was stopped in South Africa. Also no protection through pre-infection. We have to look specifically for B.1351! ”Tweeted the politician.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach (center) gesticulates during a conversation with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Health Minister Jens Spahn in the Bundestag. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Next Astrazeneca damper: Corona vaccine shows only limited effect against the South African variant

Our first report from February 7th: Munich – Despite partly falling incidence values, numerous politicians and scientists do not yet dare to call for massive corona easing. The fear is too great that the Virus mutations from Great Britain and above all from South Africa raging in Germany. Too great concern about a third wave.

New study results regarding the effectiveness of the Astrazeneca vaccine seem to give new breeding ground for these concerns. Because according to study data from the Universities of Oxford and Witwatersrand, the vaccine has South Africa variant (B.1.351) only a very limited effect. According to the data, the vaccine works in severe disease courses, but in mild and moderate illnesses be the Effect significantly reduced. Astrazeneca plans to publish the survey results on Monday – the “Financial Times” has already reported on the study.

Astrazeneca vaccine not effective in South African corona variant? The study leaves questions unanswered

According to the report, however, there are cuts in the meaningfulness of the results, on the one hand only 2000 subjects participated in the study and, on the other hand, the majority of the test subjects young and healthy was. In addition, the study data must first be checked by independent experts.

“We believe that our vaccine can protect against serious illness because the activity of neutralizing antibodies works in the same way as other Covid-19 vaccines that work against more severe illness – especially when the interval between the two doses is optimized to eight to twelve weeks is “, a spokesman for Astrazeneca is quoted in the report of the” Financial Times “.

Astrazeneca with the next damper – adapted vaccine should be available in autumn

After this Delivery Zoff with the EU and the bad news that initially only people under 65 years of age should be given the Astrazeneca vaccine, represent the current study results the next damper on the part of the Swedish-British vaccine manufacturer. After all, the vaccine is said to be effective against the corona mutation B.1.1.7 discovered in Great Britain.

In order to be able to use the vaccine against the South African corona mutant in the future, it should, according to the pharmaceutical company adjusted accordingly. According to a company spokesman, the adapted vaccine could then probably be delivered in the fall.

With regard to the South African Corona variant, other vaccine manufacturers will probably have to make adjustments. According to dpa, the mutant, also known under the name 501Y.V2, has also proven itself in tests by manufacturers other than shown to be significantly more resistant. (kus)