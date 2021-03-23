After the Corona summit is before the cabinet meeting. Today, Tuesday, the Bavarian ministers are sitting together and discussing the new corona rules for the Free State. The results are live here.

On Monday evening (March 22nd), the federal states discussed how to proceed with the Corona * crisis with Chancellor Angela Merkel *. Read the results here.

The biggest controversy topic of the marathon summit was the vacation. (Update from March 23, 10:29 a.m.)

At around 12.15 p.m. Markus Söder * will step in front of the cameras with his ministers after the cabinet meeting and present the corona rules for the coming weeks in Bavaria. (Update from March 23, 11:39 a.m.)

Update from March 23, 11:35 a.m .: At the moment the cabinet is still discussing the implementation of the resolutions from yesterday’s summit. The press conference with Prime Minister Markus Söder, Minister of Economics Hubert Aiwanger, Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek and Minister of Education Michael Piazolo will take place around 12.15 p.m. Around 2 p.m. there will be an act of mourning for the corona dead in the Bavarian state parliament. Country chief Markus Söder will give a speech. Then there will be a nationwide minute of mourning at 2:30 p.m.

Corona summit: Vacation is becoming a controversial topic among the country chiefs

Update from March 23, 10:29 a.m .: Probably the biggest controversy topic of yesterday’s marathon summit was the topic of vacation. Because of that alone there was an interruption of several hours. Reason: The coastal federal states of Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony but also Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony-Anhalt wanted to give their citizens the opportunity to take a holiday in their own state at Easter. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) spoke loudly BR of the fact that one cannot convincingly explain to a citizen why he is not allowed to travel to Mallorca but to the North Sea. Manuela Schwesig (SPD), Prime Minister from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, brought a “contactless vacation” into play as an option. So a holiday isolated from others in your own mobile home or in the holiday apartment.

Markus Söder (CSU) does not consider such a concept to be feasible for Bavaria. According to BR, the Bavarian head of the country was probably strictly against such extra sausages. In the end, the point “Vacation in your own country” was deleted again. Merkel and Söder were able to prevail. And for holidaymakers from Mallorca, for example, there should now be new rules. Due to a change in the Infection Protection Act, all return travelers are to be tested for Corona * before their trip to Germany. So far, this rule has only applied to returnees from risk areas. Above all, the airlines should undertake the consistent testing of their passengers. However, it remains to be seen whether this change is legally acceptable.

Hard corona lockdown at Easter: Agreement in the federal-state summit

(First report from March 23rd) Munich – The federal and state governments fought for a joint Corona course yesterday until the early hours of the morning. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder was there live in the Chancellery. Once again it was a summit of inglorious superlatives. The one with the longest break and the one with the longest duration overall. It is certain that the corona lockdown will be extended to April 18 and that there will be no special rules for the Easter holidays. Here is an overview of the agreement from yesterday evening:

Is there a threat of a hard corona lockdown in Bavaria? Here are the agreements from the Corona summit

Lockdown extension until April 18th

Sharp and consistent emergency brake from an incidence of 100 for the respective district or city

No easing of the contact restrictions for Easter

Curfews remain a matter of the state

A super lockdown over Easter (April 1 to 5) is expected to reduce the number of infections

Which corona rules will soon apply to Bavaria? Söder announces the innovations at noon

How exactly Markus Söder wants to implement these agreements in Bavaria and whether there is a risk of a significantly stricter special path for the Free State, we will find out at 12 noon. Then Markus Söder wants to appear in front of the press after a meeting of the Bavarian cabinet and announce the new corona rules for Bavaria. We accompany the press conference here in the ticker and live stream.

