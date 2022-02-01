Home page world

From: Lucas Sauter Orengo

divide

The corona situation in Munich, Bavaria and Germany remains tense. Nevertheless, the calls for loosening perspectives are getting louder. The Bavarian cabinet informed today about the situation.

The Bavarian cabinet around CSU boss Söder is today advising on the current corona situation. (See first report)

The Munich CSU boss Pretzl calls for the gastro curfew to be extended. (See update of February 1, 10:40 am)

This ticker is continuously updated.

Update from February 1, 1:01 p.m.: The ministers have arrived. The press round begins. The head of the State Chancellery, Florian Herrmann (CSU), takes the floor. “The Omikron wave keeps rolling,” says Herrmann. Despite rising numbers, a slowdown in momentum can be observed, which allows for cautious optimism.

Update from February 1, 12:32 p.m.: The press conference from Munich will start in just under 30 minutes. We start our live ticker as soon as the protagonists step onto the podium.

Corona: Bayern update on the current situation – press conference LIVE

Update from February 1, 10:40 a.m.: For months, there has been a curfew from 10 p.m. for gastronomy in Bavaria. The head of the Munich CSU, Manuel Pretzl, is now demanding one Extension of this to midnight. “In view of the delta wave that led to more hospital admissions last fall, these regulations were understandable and helped,” says CSU parliamentary group leader Pretzl. “On the one hand, a blocking time at 10 p.m. ensures that the crowds in local public transport in particular increase at certain points and that celebrations continue uncontrolled in private spaces. On the other hand, the risk of infection does not increase if you sit together in the same group at the table longer than 10 p.m.,” says Pretzl.

Corona in Bavaria: Cabinet advises on the current situation – PK today LIVE

From ministerial circles it is said that the curfew is not an issue in today’s meeting. Nevertheless, such steps are conceivable in the course of February. In an interview with the Munich newspaper, Alexander Dobrindt, head of the regional group, showed understanding for the curfew considerations, but rejected an early adjustment: “The state government’s consideration is understandable: 2G in gastronomy instead of 2G+ and a curfew for it. At the moment I don’t see any need for change.”

First report from February 1, 2022: Munich – The Corona situation could not be more opposite. As the numbers continue to rise, incidence records are being broken and the number of new infections every day dizzying dimensions* accepts, the call for easing is getting louder. The reason: The Omikron variant is responsible for significantly fewer hospital stays than its “predecessor”, the Delta variant. Gar CSU boss Söder emphasized in a conversation with the ARD that one would soon have to think about easing.

Corona: Söder is pushing forward and wants to “into a new era” – eagerly awaited press conference

“In one to two weeks, the ‘peak’ of the omicron wave will be reached,” explained the corona expert Hendrik Streeck on RTL. It is therefore necessary to start developing easing strategies now, since measures would have to be withdrawn when the numbers drop. The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder went in the ARD in a similar direction: “Caution, yes, but also with hope,” the Prime Minister added to his demands. In the omicron wall you have to “look for a door” that offers an exit “into a new era”.

Corona: Will there be easing despite Omikron? PK live from Munich

The Bavarian cabinet will meet on Tuesday, February 1st, from 10 a.m. Afterwards, at 1 p.m., those responsible will provide information about the results of the consultations during a press conference. As usual, we always report on all events and developments from Munich. *tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA