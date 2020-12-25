Corona has created a worldwide outrage. Even though there has been a decline in corona cases in India, the threat of corona still remains. In the last 24 hours, there have been 23,068 new cases of corona in India. The total toll of Corona figures in India since the new cases has reached 1,01,46,846.

Corona cases are still being reported in the country. Koro Na’s new strain in the world has also created fear. People are still dying of corona in India. In the last 24 hours, 336 people died from Corona. Only after this, the death toll from Corona has risen to 1,47,092 in India.

On the other hand, if we talk about active cases in India, there are 2,81,919 active cases of corona in the country. There are 97,17,834 discharged cases in India. In the last 24 hours, 24,661 discharge cases have been seen within the country. Many people are also recovering from the corona virus. In people who recover after a corona virus infection, immunity against this infection persists for up to six months after infection-free, and possibly even longer.

Two new studies have revealed this. These studies reinforce the expectation of anti-Kovid-19 vaccines to be effective. These vaccines help in immunizing the immune resistance against infection.

Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the American National Cancer Institute, said that researchers found that people who have antibodies in their body after infection have a significantly lower risk of infection and this protection is similar to the protection from vaccines. Sharpless said that the possibility of re-infection is slim.