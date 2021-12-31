Home page world

Investigators inspect a wreckage of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 aircraft. The remains were recovered from the Java Sea, where the passenger plane crashed on January 9th, 2021. (Archive image) © Dita Alangkara / AP / dpa

Due to the corona-related restrictions in air traffic, not only are the number of passengers falling, but also the number of victims. Accident researchers are now reporting on the specific effects.

Johannesburg – According to accident researchers, the number of victims in world air traffic has fallen sharply in the corona pandemic, like the number of passengers.

“According to the current status, there are 168 fatalities for the year 2021, which means almost halving the number compared to 2020 and is even 505 below the average value for the last 25 years,” said Jan-Arwed Richter from the Hamburg-based aircraft accident bureau Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Center (JACDEC) of the German Press Agency.

According to a JACDEC analysis carried out for the aviation magazine “Aero International” (February issue), 30 traffic machines worldwide were destroyed or irreparably damaged in airline accidents. The accident researchers counted a total of 671 accidents and incidents worldwide, many of which occurred with smaller fan guns or on cargo, test, transfer or special flights.

There were four spectacular accidents in the USA alone, but no human lives were to be mourned. JACDEC cites the crash of a Boeing 737-500 off Indonesia as the worst accident, which killed 62 people on January 9th. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

According to the international industry association IATA, 2.3 billion passengers were carried worldwide in 2021. IATA estimates the industry’s losses from the corona-related collapse in flight activity over the entire year at up to $ 51.8 billion. For 2022, the association expects an increase to 3.4 billion passengers – which would be roughly the same as in 2014. For comparison: Before the break-in due to the Corona restrictions, the number of passengers carried was still 4.5 billion.

The aircraft accident bureau JACDEC has been recording and analyzing accidents and serious incidents in civil aviation for around three decades. All aircraft weighing more than 5.7 tons or more than 19 seats are recorded. dpa