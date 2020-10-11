Highlights: According to the data of the Ministry of Health, the havoc of corona in the country is decreasing now

For the last 8 days, fewer than 1000 patients are dying.

At the same time, the number of people recovering is also increasing continuously and active cases are below 9 lakh only.

After the death of 918 more people in 24 hours, the total death toll has increased to 1,08,334.

The number of patients recovering from Covid 19 in India has crossed the six million mark, while the epidemic has killed fewer than 1,000 patients for the eighth consecutive day. The number of active Cases of Corona in the country has remained below the figure of nine lakhs for three consecutive days. At the same time, after the death of 918 more people in the last 24 hours, the total death toll has increased to 1,08,334.

The number of people recovering from Kovid-19 in India is increasing. Also, India continues to be the leading place in the world with the maximum number of Kovid-19 patients being infection-free (Corona Free). The ministry said that of the top five states where Kovid-19 has the maximum patients (61 percent of the total active cases), more than half of the patients (54.3 percent) have recovered.

Big jump in recovery rate

According to the data released at 8 am on the website of the ministry, the number of patients recovering from Kovid-19 in India has increased to 60,77,976 in the last 24 hours. Thus the infection-free rate is 86.17 percent. At the same time, the number of total infected has increased to 70,53,806 after 74,383 new cases of infection have been reported.

Now 12.30 percent case only active

The ministry said that less than 1,000 patients have been dying for the last eight consecutive days. According to statistics, there are 12.30 percent active cases in the country at present. Kerala (more than 11,000) has reported the most cases in the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra is followed by that.

Highest deaths in Maharashtra

Of the 918 people who have died in the last 24 hours, 308 in Maharashtra, 102 in Karnataka, 67 in Tamil Nadu, 62 in West Bengal, 60 in Uttar Pradesh, 48 in Delhi, 39 in Chhattisgarh and 35 in Andhra Pradesh There have been deaths. A total of 1,08,334 people have died due to infection in the country so far, out of which 40,040 in Maharashtra, 10,187 in Tamil Nadu, 9,891 in Karnataka, 6,353 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,194 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,740 in Delhi, 5,563 in West Bengal, There have been 3,798 deaths in Punjab and 3,775 in Gujarat.