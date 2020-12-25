The Balearic Islands are Spain’s Corona problem child. The Covid-19 situation in Mallorca is alarming. There is one particularly tragic coronavirus death to complain about. A drastic measure is indicated.

Munich / Palma de Mallorca – Mild 18 degrees, air traffic on the island has only just been increased, and Palma Tourism advertises with videos of illuminated, Christmas streets from the Balearic capital Palma de Mallorca (around 415,000 inhabitants). But it is also on the Germans’ favorite holiday island Coronavirus situation at Christmas serious, very serious.

Corona in Mallorca: The Balearic Islands are Spain’s Covid-19 hotspot

Specifically: The Corona numbers rise around Christmas eve unrestrained, which is why, for example, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) in the Coronavirus pandemic in Germany compulsory testing for travelers returning Mallorca from December 28th. Increased flights and at the same time hardly controllable infection process?

The Balearic Minister of Health Patricia Gomez gave a downright dramatic press conference on Wednesday. On this she described a 25-year-old who had been in a row the day before Covid-19 disease in a hospital the Balearic Islands died.

That reports the Mallorca Newspaper. There were complications in the treatment of the young woman, but there is no evidence of previous illnesses, it is said.

Corona in Mallorca: 25-year-old dies with Covid-19 – worries about meeting at Christmas

The fact is: meanwhile the Balearic Islands are loud Mallorca Newspaper the region Spainwho report by far the highest number of cases. Bars and restaurants are allowed on Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca Serve guests outdoors in mild temperatures in December.

According to various media reports, regional and local politicians are particularly concerned about the meetings with families and friends over the holidays.

Expressed in numbers: An Christmas eve (December 24th) 604 new corona cases reported, of it 436 in Mallorca. Here was it R value at 1.61. Only below the value 1 does the infection rate decrease. According to Mallorca Newspaper were at the same time 296 corona patients on Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca Inpatient treatment in hospitals, 57 of them in intensive care units in the Spanish region.

Corona pandemic in the Balearic Islands: will villages on Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca be cordoned off?

As the Mallorca Magazine writes, the regional government therefore wants new ones on Monday (December 28) Covid-19 contact restrictions to advise. Island-wide Corona lockdowns are not an issue for the time being, it is said. But: According to the report, entire villages and communities with high levels of infection could be cordoned off. (pm)