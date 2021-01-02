The clinics in Lower Saxony are working to the limit in the Corona crisis: The Minister of Health therefore currently sees no end to the lockdown. Our news ticker.

Update from Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, 3:27 p.m .: Will the Corona lockdown in Lower Saxony and extended nationwide beyond January 10, 2021? Lower Saxony’s Minister of Health Carola Reimann (SPD) at least assumes that it is. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk on Saturday (January 2nd, 2021), the minister said: “We always have more Patientthat we need to deal with. Therefore I see no reason for a change. “

Reimann emphasized that because of the holidays there are still no resilient Infection numbers for Lower Saxony give. On Saturday, 516 new corona infections and ten other deaths were related to SARS-CoV-2 in Lower Saxony reported. Now, according to Reimann, one has to keep an eye on the numbers in the coming days, “but it looks like no other procedure is indicated”.

Corona situation in Lower Saxony: The burden on clinics is already very high

You have to see how the infection process as a result of Christmas holidays said Reimann, which represents a massive increase in Infection numbers feared. This increase will then also affect the numbers of the clinics.

The burden in the hospitals is already immense. “I’m counting on new vaccines to be approved in the coming weeks,” said Reimann. That would be a great relief, especially if there was a vaccine that could be stored at refrigerator temperatures. Doctors in private practice could also vaccinate. “Then we have a completely different vaccination service when the production capacities are up.”

Closed restaurants and shops determine the picture in Lower Saxony’s inner cities: Germany is in a tough corona lockdown. Will this be extended beyond January 10th? (Symbol image) © Chris Emil Janssen via www.imago-images.de

Corona in Lower Saxony: Education Ministers advise on opening schools and daycare centers

Reimann is not alone in her opinion on the extension of the lockdown: Many doctors and scientists are calling for an extension of the Corona restrictions. The prime ministers of the federal states want to discuss with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on January 5, 2021 how things will go after January 10 Lockdown goes on. Prior to this, the state ministers of education will discuss the situation in schools on Monday. According to the German press agency (dpa), the focus is on opening daycare centers and primary schools, as digital support is not possible in these areas.

Corona in Lower Saxony: These are the case numbers on Saturday (02.01.2021)

Update from Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, 11:08 am: The State of Lower Saxony has the new Infection numbers published for Saturday (01/02/2021). So there are 516 New infections With SARS-CoV-2. In the Lower Saxony region, 109,990 people have been involved since the pandemic began corona infected. Recovered are already 89,302 people (+1 440).

The number of deaths related to the Coronavirus increased by ten people to 2015 deceased. The Incidence in Lower Saxony drops slightly to 91.5.

Proven corona infections (01/02/2021) 109,990 (+516) Deceased persons 2015 (+10) Dear people recovered 89,302 (+1 440) 7 day incidence 91.5 Source: State of Lower Saxony

Corona in Lower Saxony: State government appeals to citizens – Twitter users are dissatisfied

The Lower Saxony state government continues to appeal to its citizens – they should act wisely and appeal to them Corona rules hold: contacts should be reduced, distance held, hands washed and Masks be worn. “If you don’t want to give up your normal life, you sometimes have to participate less,” says the advertising campaign.

Twitter users are dissatisfied in the comments: “Dear @NdsLandesReg, How much money does this campaign actually cost? ”, writes one user. Another user commented: “It’s not about coping with the consequences of #Corona, but about managing what politics is doing policy actions causing harm. “

Corona in Lower Saxony: These are the number of cases from New Years (01.01.2021)

Update from Friday, January 1st, 2021, 11:58 a.m .: The new Corona case numbers were from State of Lower Saxony announced for the New Year (01/01/2021). So there is 1603 New infections, in the entire state of Lower Saxony, 109,474 people have been infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also the number of deaths related to that Coronavirus has risen again. The country Lower Saxony reports 12 more deaths, bringing the number of Deaths to a total of 2005 increases. Compared to the previous day, around 1564 people have recovered. The total number of Recovered rises to 87,862. The Incidence in Lower Saxony is also rising and is currently at 95.2.

New Year’s Eve was largely calm for the police in Lower Saxony, but there were always deployments: with one explosion in Osnabrück three men were injured – one of them is in mortal danger.

Big parties and extensive fireworks are prohibited in Lower Saxony due to the corona pandemic

First report from Thursday, December 31, 2020, 1.30 p.m .: Göttingen – New Year’s Eve and New Year are right outside the door on Thursday (December 31st, 2020): Appeals to all citizens by politics, the police, fire brigade and other institutions are therefore getting louder and more numerous.

Discussions around Fireworks, Rockets and firecrackers are not new – in the year 2020 additionally comes that Coronavirus also. According to the current Corona rules, big parties and extensive fireworks are in Lower Saxony Prohibited: A maximum of five people from two households (excluding children under 14 years of age) may celebrate together.

New Year’s Eve 2020 in Lower Saxony: Police will check more closely due to Corona rules

The police already announced for New Year’s Eve increased controls at. The spokesman for the Osnabrück Police Department spoke to the German Press Agency (dpa) like this: “That Infection process mustn’t get out of hand on New Year’s Eve. […] That is why we have increased the police presence again. ”Important: The Corona rules of the municipalities define the zones in which no fireworks may be set off.

Injuries from rockets, firecrackers or alcoholism should be avoided this year, Stephan Weil appeals to the citizens. The Prime Minister of Lower Saxony asks for, New Year’s Eve in the year 2020 to spend quietly: “My heartfelt request to all people is to stop the boaring this year.”

Corona in Lower Saxony: These are the number of cases from Thursday (December 31, 2020)

The State of Lower Saxony has the current corona-Case numbers announced for Thursday (December 31, 2020). So there are 2107 New infections, in the entire state of Lower Saxony, 107,871 people have been infected with the Coronavirus infected. Recovered are a total of 86,298, 1764 more than the day before.

Also the number of Deaths in connection with the coronavirus rose again – to 1993 (+47). The country Lower Saxony reports 47 more deaths. The Incidence in Lower Saxony is also rising and is currently at 93.2.

Less corona vaccine in Lower Saxony than hoped – over 60,000 vaccine doses are dispensed with without replacement

After the slow one Vaccination start and the constant search for Staff in the corona vaccination centers in Lower Saxony* Now comes the next setback. As the Ministry of Social Affairs reports on site, a batch with around 63,000 vaccination doses are omitted without replacement. It had been announced for Monday, January 4th, 2021 and, according to the manufacturer Biontech and the Federal Ministry of Health, could not be delivered.

Already on Wednesday (December 30th, 2020) there was Delivery difficulties – According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, 15,000 vaccine doses were in Lower Saxony announced but not delivered. Prime Minister Stephan Weil judged the production against the NDR as “not yet reliable”. (Jennifer Greve and Diana Rissmann with dpa) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

