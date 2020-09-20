The corona situation in Europe is coming to a head again. Spain is taking restrictive measures. France has record numbers.

Update from September 19, 2020, 9:30 p.m .: Across Europe, the numbers of New corona infections on. Also France is affected by the renewed increase. On Friday, the country reported more than 13,200 new cases, a record since the pandemic began. Now the numbers rose again. With 13,498 corona cases on Saturday France will increase its own value from Friday again, so ntv. The number of deaths rose by 26 to 31,274.

Corona in Europe: The situation is worsening in several countries – lockdown and cordoned off districts

First report from September 19, 2020, 11:20 a.m .: Madrid / Paris / Rome – Numerous countries in Europe have faced rapidly increasing New corona infections tightened their measures. France reported more than 13,200 new cases within 24 hours on Friday, the highest value since the start of the pandemic and tightened the measures in the capital Paris, among other places. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson already spoke of a “second wave”.

Corona in Europe: 4,700 new cases in Spain

For more and more countries, the Foreign Office has due to the increasing number of infections Travel warnings pronounced. Spain has been a risk area for several weeks. The Spanish Ministry of Health recently registered almost 4,700 new infections within one day (data status: September 18, 2:00 p.m.).

As a reaction, six districts and seven municipalities in the surrounding area are to curb the in the Spanish capital Madrid from Monday (21.9.) Corona pandemic * be partially cordoned off. You are then only allowed to enter or leave for urgent matters – for example for work, for visits to the doctor, school or after a summons from the judiciary. Regional President Isabel Ayuso announced this on Friday (September 18). There are similar barriers in other parts of the country, such as Mallorca.

Corona in France: Finance Minister infected

The events in France seem to be even more intense. 13,215 The government recorded newly confirmed cases on Friday, according to the official Corona dashboard. The number is a record in French statistics. The values ​​have never been so high. Like Spain, France is a corona risk area according to the Robert Koch Institute.

France’s Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire has tested positive for the coronavirus. He immediately went into domestic isolation in accordance with health regulations. He said he had no symptoms on Friday evening via Twitter. He will remain in quarantine for seven days and continue to perform his duties. There were also many discussions in France about the Tour de France *, which is taking place despite the pandemic.

UK: Johnson speaks of “second wave”

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he had been a few weeks ago second wave warned “and now we see them approaching us”.

Minister of Health Matt Hancock told the BBC: “We want to avoid a national lockdown, but we are prepared for it.” He pointed out that the number of Covid-19 patients in British hospitals is currently doubling every eight days.

In large parts of northeast England, new contact restrictions were already imposed on Friday. The rules are due to be extended to Liverpool and other areas in North West and Central England on Tuesday. Great Britain is the country with the most fatalities in Europe with 42,000 corona deaths.

Italy: 1,907 new corona cases

Also in Italy the situation seems to be tightening again. The number of new infections falls with a value of 1,907 compared to France and Spain, but for Italy this means an approximation of the infection situation in May. As can be seen from the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the value has not been so high since spring. On May 1, 1,965 new cases were registered.

Last Monday (September 14th) the Italian opened schools finally its doors for children and young people again. For around two-thirds of school-age children, classes began again on Monday after a six-month break. The country closed its schools because of the corona pandemic on March 5, and they were not closed longer in any other European country. Because of the spread of the virus, strict precautionary and protective measures apply when starting school.

Israel: Nationwide corona lockdown comes into force

In Israel, where one of the highest infection rates in the world was recorded in the past two weeks, another nationwide occurred on Friday a few hours before the Jewish New Year celebrations Corona lockdown in force. Schools and most shops are closed for three weeks. This means that the lockdown beyond the Rosh Hashanah New Year also applies during the holidays of Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

The World Health Organization (WHO) called the number of deaths worldwide this week as unacceptably high. The number of deaths is not growing exponentially, but 50,000 deaths per week are “an immense number,” said WHO emergency coordinator Michael Ryan. “That’s not where we want to be.” More than 30 million corona infections have already been detected worldwide, and around 950,000 people have died.

The German biotech company Biontech * is very far in the development of a corona vaccine * – and is planning something spectacular in the fight against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, experts recommend a simple home remedy that will help prevent the spread. Virologist Christian Drosten warns of a worsening corona situation in Germany.

