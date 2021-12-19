Home page politics

Empty seats outside a restaurant in London. The Omikron variant is currently spreading at breakneck speed in Great Britain. © Alastair Grant / AP / dpa

Omikron is spreading across the UK at record speed. The virus variant has also already arrived in Germany. Strict travel restrictions will soon apply to slow the spread.

London / Berlin – Due to the rapid spread of the Omikron variant in Great Britain, the federal government is introducing drastic travel restrictions for returnees from the island shortly before Christmas.

From this Monday (midnight), the United Kingdom will be considered a virus variant area, as the Robert Koch Institute announced on Saturday evening in Berlin. This means that travelers have to be in corona quarantine for 14 days – including those who have been vaccinated or who have survived an excessive illness. This period cannot be shortened by taking a test. In addition, only German citizens and people with German residence are allowed into the country.

Disaster declared in London

Due to the Omikron variant, the situation in Great Britain has worsened again extremely in the past few days. On Saturday, a total of around 90,000 new corona cases were reported in the country with a population of 67 million. The increase in Omikron is proceeding at a terrifying pace: On Saturday there were 10,059 new Omikron cases – three times as many as the day before. The capital London therefore declared a disaster. The number of admissions to hospitals is also increasing again.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) told the German Press Agency: “Making entry safer helps to prevent the Omikron variant from spreading so quickly. We cannot prevent the spread, we can only delay it. The longer it takes for Omikron to get a grip on Germany, the better. ”So far, no European countries have been considered virus variant areas. According to an RKI list, these are currently countries such as South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Omikron had been discovered in southern Africa.

Almost all neighboring countries are high risk areas

In addition, the neighboring countries Denmark and France have been considered high-risk areas since midnight due to the increasing number of cases and Omikron in Germany. The RKI announced this on Friday. With the exception of Luxembourg, all of Germany’s neighboring countries are now high-risk areas. Anyone entering from such an area and not fully vaccinated or recovered must be quarantined for ten days. You can get rid of it with a test five days after entering the country at the earliest.

Because of the pandemic, Denmark is shutting down large parts of public life: theaters, cinemas, zoos, amusement parks and sports facilities must now keep their doors closed again. Restaurants are only allowed to open until 11 p.m. In the Scandinavian country, too, the corona numbers have skyrocketed again. On Friday, the number of new infections reached a record level of 12,000 – more than a fifth of them with the Omikron variant.

France and the Netherlands are attracting rules

France is using stricter vaccination rules in the fight against the fifth wave. In January, a booster vaccination can be given after four months instead of five. Health Minister Olivier Véran announced that a third injection will be mandatory for nurses and firefighters. Vaccinations for children between the ages of five and eleven began a few days ago. The fireworks and concert on the Champs-Élysées planned for New Year’s Eve is canceled due to the increasing number of new infections.

The Netherlands imposed a new strict lockdown because of the Omikron variant. From this Sunday on, almost all shops, restaurants, cultural and sports facilities, schools and hairdressers will have to close. The only exceptions are shops such as supermarkets and pharmacies, which are important for the supply. As a rule, each household is now only allowed to receive two guests. Exceptionally, up to four visitors are only allowed over Christmas and at the turn of the year. The lockdown should initially apply until January 14th. dpa