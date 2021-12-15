Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Olaf Scholz is confronted with criticism from Helge Braun. © Florian Gaertner / Imago (archive photo)

Helge Braun clearly criticizes the current corona policy. When Chancellor Scholz and the traffic light parties formed a coalition, mistakes were made.

Berlin – Germany is in the middle of the next Corona winter. “The new federal government will take over the baton in exceptionally depressing weeks,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his first speech as head of government on Wednesday. “If we had the pandemic under control now, we would all experience a contemplative pre-Christmas season with our old freedoms and our families and friends,” mused Scholz. But the federal government does not have Covid-19 under control. According to the former head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun, this is mainly due to a “fundamental mistake” by the new Chancellor.

Braun criticizes Corona policy: “In the end, that was Scholz and the traffic light”

Like Braun in conversation with him mirror declared that he had already suggested a new Prime Minister’s conference in September and promoted third-party vaccinations. But there was no MPK. “In the end it was Olaf Scholz and the traffic light who said: We are not going to hold a Prime Minister’s Conference now.” After the federal election, Scholz and the SPD were in coalition negotiations. According to Braun, this ensured that the federal-state summits would have been delayed further and further. “That cost us four weeks.”

The CDU politician refused to accept that mistakes were made under the leadership of the Union. “This fourth wave did not hit us unprepared at all and we also made clear decisions to counter it.” However, politicians like him, who warned of rising numbers again in the summer, are for their “horror forecasts” or as a “panic troop “Been criticized.

From 2018 to 2021, Helge Braun was head of the chancellery. Now he is aiming for another task. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Scholz promises: “Will not rest for a single moment”

Scholz himself promised the people in Germany, meanwhile, to do everything in his power to overcome the corona pandemic. “The federal government will not rest for a single moment, and we will move every possible lever until we have all regained our former lives and all of our freedoms.”

As the Federal Chancellery, Braun headed the government’s crisis management. In this role he acted as a close confidante of Angela Merkel. The 49-year-old Hesse is no longer responsible for the corona policy. After the election failure of the CDU and CSU in the federal election, Braun wants to get involved in a new start. He is running alongside Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen for the CDU party chairmanship. Braun wants to partially renew the party fundamentally. (as)