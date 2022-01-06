Trainer Julian Nagelsmann has no explanation for the corona outbreak at Bayern Munich. “I can’t tell you why we now have more infected people than other clubs. I know that we ram the chopsticks relatively far, maybe that’s a point, ”he said with a wink before the start of the second half of the season against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga as well as on Sat.1 and DAZN). “It’s a little unfortunate. The players had the same rules of conduct as in the last two years, where it worked very well for long stretches. “

Nagelsmann also commented on holiday infections with the corona virus, such as with captain Manuel Neuer (Maldives). “I’m not an educator, I’m a football coach, and we all have players who are of a mature age and of course have a certain degree of personal responsibility,” said the 34-year-old on Thursday. “There is no option, and I would never express it if it is not regulated by law, that you are not allowed to go on vacation.”

Nagelsmann referred to the aspect of “mental relaxation” in professional sport and mentioned Dayot Upamecano, who had visited his family in Senegal over Christmas. “Then I would have to forbid my buddy, whose mother lives in Dasing, to go there too.”

“Assume that we are playing”

A deployment of midfielder Leon Goretzka is further excluded due to persistent patellar tendon problems. That was a “difficult topic,” said Nagelsmann. A further examination is necessary with the national player, currently a knee specialist from Innsbruck is working on the MRI images.

“It is important that it does not go on like this, because the situation is unbearable, especially for him, that it is very, very wavy and he is not able to play,” reported Nagelsmann. They want to make sure that Goretzka is not absent for another four or five weeks.

Meanwhile, despite the major Corona personnel problems, Munich’s trainer is preparing for the start of the second half of the season. “We have been preparing for the game all week,” said Nagelsmann on Thursday. “I am currently assuming that I will be on the sidelines in the Allianz Arena tomorrow at 8.30 p.m.”

Nagelsmann admitted: “My job is not so much to read the statutes and discuss things with the DFL, but to look after the team.” The many corona cases in his team are a “challenging situation”. “I see to it that I do justice to the challenging but exciting task of putting together a good team and developing a good idea.”

After his long Corona failure, Joshua Kimmich is ready for a start in the starting XI. “Jo makes a very good impression, is of course happy, has top physical values, is very, very fit,” reported Nagelsmann. The Munich professional squad would be filled with several young players.