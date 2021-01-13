Alarming figures in Great Britain and Ireland make further measures necessary in this country. The new vaccine should be approved sooner.

The situation is serious. In Ireland, where the government thought it had got the pandemic under control in December, the curve has been almost vertical since the turn of the year. There are many indications that the virus mutation, which first appeared in Great Britain, is partly responsible for this shockingly steep course. And in Germany, too, there are increasing signs that these are no longer just isolated cases of London returnees.

The rapid increase recently in some regions gives rise to concerns that the aggressive mutation is also in circulation in this country. Disputes over travel restrictions, face-to-face tuition, and ski trips are luxury debates in the face of this threat.

Only: What follows from this? After all, the shops are already closed and the schools are largely closed. Since Monday, even more contact restrictions have applied in the private sector. But all of this is not enough. The right of employees to work from home should be mandatory for companies and authorities. In companies where this is not possible, serious consideration must be given to whether they should close completely at times.

And in the case of systemically important institutions, politicians are asked to take further protective measures. Sure, all of this will cost even more. But that’s not the problem at the moment: In times of negative interest rates, Germany even earns on its debts.

But not all options have been exhausted on the vaccination front either. The production capacities of the two previously approved vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna cannot be increased endlessly in the next few weeks – the approval of the vaccine from AstraZeneca could, however, be accelerated. Its advantage over the other two: Any general practitioner could administer it. AstraZeneca has now submitted the application for approval, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will make a decision on January 29th. This takes too long.

When the Biontech vaccine was approved in December, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) already demonstrated that it can be accelerated. Even if Spahn officially denies this, he has made sure that the EMA made its recommendation before Christmas and not a week later as planned. Sure, the EMA should remain independent in its assessment. Internationally, however, there is a lot of reliable data on the effectiveness.

And why not grant an emergency license as the UK and other countries allow? When, if not now, is it appropriate to speak of an emergency?