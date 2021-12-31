Home page world

Experts had feared that the increase in numbers within the corona pandemic now seems to be proving to be true. The RKI reports increasing numbers of infections. The news ticker.

The Corona * incidence in Germany increases after the holidays.

The number of infections also jumped significantly in the days after Christmas.

Berlin – Christmas is the best time of the year for many people, but family visits in particular could mean increasing numbers of infections within the corona pandemic. And indeed: the RKI is now reporting rising corona numbers after the holidays, and the incidence has also made a significant leap again. Is the situation now threatening to escalate?

Corona situation after the holidays: RKI reports increasing numbers of infections – significant jump in incidence

On Friday, December 31, the Robert Koch Institute reported a nationwide higher seven-day incidence than the day before. The RKI also points out that the data may provide an incomplete picture due to the low test and reporting activity during the holidays. The value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week climbed to 214.9 in the morning. For comparison: the day before the nationwide value was 207.4, a week ago it was 265.8.

The health authorities in Germany also reported higher numbers of infections to the RKI than a week ago. According to official information, 41,240 people tested positive for the corona virus within one day. Exactly one week ago there were 35,431 infections. According to the new information, 323 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 370 deaths.

