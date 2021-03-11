An organizer network is canceling seven major music festivals in one fell swoop because of the pandemic. And now it could get even bigger.

Seven music festivals at once, including “Rock am Ring”, “Rock im Park”, “Hurricane” and “Southside”, have been canceled for 2021 due to the corona pandemic (see first report).

The makers of “Splash!”, “Full Force” and “Melt!” Also want to comment. A cancellation could follow here (see update from March 11, 10.12 a.m.).

The organizers of the Parookaville are considering a postponement to September.

Update from March 11, 2021, 10:46 a.m .: The makers of Parookaville in Weeze (North Rhine-Westphalia), which according to the organizers is “Germany’s largest electronic music festival”, have also spoken out. A press release was sent out on Thursday morning. It says: “After many open-air festivals were canceled yesterday, Wednesday (March 10th), the fans of the PAROOKAVILLE Festival in Weeze with 210,000 visitors still have some hope – July 18, 2021) increasingly unlikely, but a postponement to a weekend in September is also currently being considered. “

Bernd Dicks, one of the three founders, said: “We are not canceling the festival summer yet and are reviewing all possibilities, as some other electronic festivals in the Netherlands, Belgium and England are currently doing.” The health of all those involved is of course good in the first place, emphasizes Dicks.

Update from March 11, 2021, 10:12 a.m .: Seven music festivals at once were canceled on Wednesday due to the corona pandemic (see first report below). And you don’t have to lean far out the window to predict that more will soon follow.

Already today Thursday wants to be loud Mz-web.de the organizer Goodlive express. The company organizes the big events “Splash!”, “Full Force” and “Melt!” In Ferropolis near Graefenhainichen (Saxony-Anhalt), which attract tens of thousands of fans every year.

A spokesman wanted to be loud on Wednesday Mz-web.de do not make a final statement yet. But that the festivals in June will take place as planned, according to the report, should be “unlikely”. In this respect, the wave of festival cancellations from Wednesday could continue directly this Thursday. It is of course also possible that Goodlive postpones the decision on the three festivals again.

Canceled due to Corona: Seven mega-events such as “Rock am Ring” affected – “Particularly damn day”

Our article of March 10, 2021: Munich – Seven large open-air festivals in Germany and Switzerland will also be canceled this year due to the corona pandemic. This was announced by the event network, Eventim Live, on Wednesday. “Rock am Ring” at the Nürburgring, “Rock im Park” in Nuremberg, the “Hurricane Festival” in Lower Saxony and “Southside” in Neuhausen ob Eck in Baden-Württemberg are all canceled. The “Deichbrand” near Cuxhaven, “SonneMondSterne” in Thuringia near Saalburg-Ebersdorf and the Swiss “Greenfield Festival” are also canceled.

“The organizers had to decide to cancel due to the uncertain infection situation,” said Eventim Live. For the employees and hundreds of thousands of fans, the concert events are canceled for the second time. All major events were already held in summer 2020 because of the Corona pandemic has been deleted.

“Rock am Ring”: The corona rejection statement in full – “Simply not feasible”

The following statement can be read on the Facebook page of “Rock am Ring”, which we reproduce here in full.

With a heavy heart we have to announce today that Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2021 will have to be canceled, just like last year, due to Covid-19.

We understand that you are very disappointed with this – because we feel the same way. But against the background of the still uncertain infection situation and the extension of the “epidemic situation with national consequences” by the Bundestag until at least the end of June, festivals of this size are simply not feasible in the near future.

Even though we wanted so much to get together with you this year in the Eifel or in Nuremberg, to meet old and new friends, to watch concerts, to dance and to celebrate together, we now had to realize that this is unfortunately not possible . Your health and the health of our service providers and artists are our top priority.

We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your patience and trust. Let’s keep the spirit of our festivals alive together and now look with confidence and anticipation to 2022, when Rock am Ring and Rock im Park will return as strong as ever from June 3rd to 5th.

In a few weeks we will go live with an online platform with which you can easily swap your tickets for 2022 tickets, just like last year.

After this exchange phase, we will allow everyone who wants to return their tickets to receive a refund. We ask for your understanding that this will take some time to process.

You can also read more information soon in the FAQs on our website.

At the same time we will of course share news about confirmed bands for the next year with you in good time and on an ongoing basis. So you can relax and choose one of the options: Stay tuned for updates.

Hurricane Festival: The Corona cancellation statement in full – “One of the particularly shitty days”

Almost at the same time, the following statement went online on the Hurricane Festival’s Facebook page, which we also reproduce in full:

Dear lockdown diary,

today is one of those particularly shitty days. Because today we have to disappoint all the people again, because of whom we are doing all the bang here in the first place. We somehow have to tell all the festival crazy people, the music freaks, all the live junkies and favorite guests out there that the Hurricane Festival has to be postponed until next year due to the infection situation. The 2021 hurricane is already history. The resignation that sloshes through our home offices feels dull and tastes like stale beer, way too much coffee and nicotine gum. We miss it all so much …

We have tried everything. With a bunch of large and small organizers, as well as violent virologists, hygienists and other experts, we worked for months on infection protection and hygiene concepts that festivals could have made possible, ultimately for the cat this year. The ongoing uncertainty regarding the political framework and financial support, the delay in the vaccination rollout and the new virus mutants really kicked us in the buttocks. It was and is very clear: the health of our guests, the crew and the artists comes first – always! And that’s why we took a deep breath today and decided: farewell Hurricane 2021 – hello Hurricane 2022!

Even if the light at the end of the tunnel slides back a long way – it is still a light! In any case, we can hardly wait to open the gates on June 17-19, 2022, shoo the bands onto the stage and turn the sound systems to 11. We look forward to the first hand bread, to the tents and pavilions in a good mood, to slo-mo zones, free hugs, cheers and cheers. And the soundtrack for it, a whole bunch of the bands that were hip for 2021, we’ll be shooting out soon!

It’s also great that people can simply use their 2021 tickets for the 2022 festival and don’t have to do anything! For all further questions we have put together an FAQ that will hopefully answer all the important questions people out there have: www.hurricane.de/de/verschaltung/faq

Dear diary, maybe this day is not quite as bad as we thought until a moment ago. Maybe because we could already smell the field a little bit and feel the wind on our necks for a brief moment. See, hear and taste the festival. Very short.

In love,

Your Hurricane team

The other festivals also shared the sad news with their fans via social media channels. It is the big wave of Corona cancellation at the German festivals. Other big events abroad had pulled the ripcord earlier – the Primavera Sound in Barcelona had already been canceled, as had the venerable Glastonbury Open Air in Great Britain.

Rock am Ring / Rock im Park: Headliners have already been decided

The line-up for the traditional festivals “Rock am Ring” and “Rock im Park” on the second weekend in June 2021 had already been decided. Green Day, System Of A Down and Volbeat were planned. Soon, fans who have already purchased tickets this year or even last year will be able to rebook them online for 2022.

The twin festivals “Rock am Ring” and “Rock im Park” were canceled in 2020 just for the big anniversary edition. It should have been the 35th mass spectacle in the Eifel and the 25th on the Nuremberg Zeppelin Field.

Other popular festivals could not take place in 2020 either – with serious financial consequences for the organizers. While some of their failures are compensated for by insurance companies, it hits some professional groups particularly hard – for example the roadies who set up the stages and usually ensure that tens of thousands of partygoers have fun behind the scenes. Sound engineers, lighting technicians, caterers and bus drivers are also painfully noticing the elimination of the festivals in their finances.

Corona cancellations: Festival goers disappointed, but with understanding – and compassion for the makers

For many, the rejections were no longer surprising. Even in the moments of personal disappointment, the fans don’t forget the organizers and the people behind them, as the social media comments show. “The main thing is that you get through,” says “Rock am Ring” under the rejection. “Hold on” with the “dike fire”.

"A shame … understandable … no planning security … Let's hope for next year … Keep rocking", writes a "Greenfield" fan. And a user addressed the following words to the "Southside" team: "In that case, all you can do is say thank you for your efforts! Stay strong and hopefully see you next year !!! " And what will happen to the Oktoberfest in 2021?

