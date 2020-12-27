KLess than a year after the outbreak of the corona pandemic in Germany, vaccinations against the dangerous virus have started nationwide. However, the start of the vaccination could not start as planned across the board. The planned vaccinations have been postponed in parts of Upper Franconia and in the Augsburg district.

“When reading out the temperature loggers that were enclosed in the centrally procured cool boxes, doubts arose about compliance with the cold chain for the vaccine,” said a joint statement by the district administrators of the Coburg, Lichtenfels, Kronach, Hof, Wunsiedel and Kulmbach districts.

The district administrators want to first check – with the manufacturer Biontech, among others – whether the vaccine can still be used without any problems. “If there is only the slightest indication that the vaccine does not meet the quality criteria 100 percent, this batch will not be inoculated,” said the chairman of the Upper Franconian district association of the Bavarian district council, Lichtenfels district administrator Christian Meißner.

also read

The Upper Franconian districts and independent cities of Bamberg, Bayreuth and Forchheim are not affected. According to a spokesman for the Bavarian Ministry of Health, it was not initially clear when vaccination could also take place in the remaining six districts.

The start of vaccination also had to be postponed in the Augsburg district. The district announced that the cold chain was also incomprehensible there. “The integrated cooling log shows that the temperature recorded during the transport was initially three degrees Celsius and later minus one degree Celsius,” said Augsburg District Administrator Martin Sailer (CSU).

A possible background is a malfunction of the cool box, but also a lowering of the recorded temperature in the box due to the vaccine, which was originally still frozen. “Up to now we have not been able to confirm from a medical point of view that the vaccination doses can be used without hesitation,” said Sailer. That is why it was decided not to use the vaccination doses supplied for the time being. It should now be clarified in the next few hours what exactly happened and whether the vaccine could continue to be used.

Nationwide vaccinations have started

According to a report in Cologne, the Ministry of Health criticized that too few vaccine doses had arrived. According to the Ministry of Labor, Health and Social Affairs (MAGS), the state of North Rhine-Westphalia initially received 9,750 vaccine doses, while the city of Cologne received 180 doses. “We expected more vaccine,” quoted “Focus Online” from MAGS circles.

The vaccinations started nationwide on Sunday morning. In a nursing home in Berlin, a 101-year-old senior received an injection with the vaccine from the Mainz company Biontech and the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in the presence of Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD). Immediately afterwards, two more senior citizens were vaccinated.

In Saxony-Anhalt, three mobile vaccination teams started shortly before 9 a.m. to vaccinate residents of a municipal nursing home in the north of Magdeburg, as Matthias Boxhorn, organizational director of the Johanniter regional association Magdeburg / Börde / Harz, said. Around 120 seniors and around 60 employees wanted to be immunized.

In Siegen, North Rhine-Westphalia, a 95-year-old was the first to receive the injection in the Marienheim senior citizens’ and care facility. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the vaccinations began in a care facility in Güstrow. “We start cautiously and carefully,” said district spokesman Michael Fengler to the NDR.

In several federal states, the prime ministers also want to be present at the start of the vaccination. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder warned of the negative consequences of delivery bottlenecks. “Endless waiting also reduces the willingness of the population to be vaccinated,” said the CSU boss in Munich. Unfortunately, not enough vaccine is available yet.

It is planned that people over the age of 80 as well as nurses and hospital staff at particular risk will be immunized first. Mobile vaccination teams will be on the move for this purpose. Most of the more than 400 vaccination centers will not be operational until the next few days.

In a senior citizen center in Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt, the first residents and employees were vaccinated on Saturday. Reason: The Harz district didn’t want to wait until Sunday. The 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla was vaccinated, as were around 40 of the 59 residents. Ten of the around 40 employees wanted to be vaccinated.

also read Second wave truths

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) was surprised by the early vaccination start in the Harz district. Spahn’s spokesman said the “Bild am Sonntag” that the minister is happy with Edith Kwoizalla and wishes her all the best. The spokesman nevertheless emphasized: “However, we had agreed with all partner countries of the EU and with the 16 federal states to deliver to everyone on Saturday and to start the vaccinations together from Sunday.”

also read

The federal government advocates that as many people as possible get vaccinated – also to protect others. According to experts, a vaccination rate of 60 to 70 percent is necessary to get the pandemic under control. According to a YouGov survey, 65 percent of Germans intend to get vaccinated.

The first corona infection in Germany became known on January 27, 2020. Since then, more than 1.6 million infections have been registered. According to the Robert Koch Institute, 29,422 infected people in Germany had died by Saturday.

WORLD summarizes the most important questions and answers at the start of the vaccination together:

Can you also get vaccinated from your family doctor?

Maybe in a few months. After the planned start in the regional vaccination centers, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) is assuming “that the practices will probably vaccinate in the summer,” said KBV boss Andreas Gassen. The family doctors are prepared to “quickly vaccinate a large group of patients”.

also read

What is actually in the Biontech vaccination doses?

This is a so-called mRNA vaccine. This species has now been approved for humans for the first time. In contrast to conventional vaccines, the agent does not contain any weakened or killed viruses, but only instructions for a component of the Covid-19 pathogen. These instructions are inoculated into the body in the form of a so-called mRNA molecule, where the human cells then produce a protein of the virus themselves. This stimulates the human immune system to produce antibodies. In the event of later contact with the coronavirus, the immune system recognizes the protein and can quickly fight the pathogen in a targeted manner.

Some say the mRNA vaccine changes genes – is that true?

This is wrong. The mRNA molecule is completely broken down by the body cells. The vaccination is not able to intervene in the human genome. “Integration of RNA into DNA is not possible due to the different chemical structure, among other things,” says the Paul Ehrlich Institute. The Federal Ministry of Health also has no indication that mRNA may be transcribed into DNA.

How good is the vaccination protection?

In the previous tests, the Biontech preparation protected 95 percent against Covid 19 disease. Whether this effectiveness can also be achieved with massive use in a higher number of older people or people with previous illnesses will only be revealed in a few months.

Appeals and lockdown work – Christmas Day passed so calmly Overcrowded train stations and traffic jams on the highways – what is otherwise common at Christmas is completely different this year. The appeals and warnings from the virologists have probably worked, because most of them stay at home and celebrate with small families. Source: WELT / Lea Freist and Jonas Feldt

Can you still infect others after a vaccination?

This is still unclear. Biontech expects more detailed information on this by February at the latest.

How long does the vaccination work?

That too cannot be answered yet. Studies are currently ongoing. The first clues are provided by a US study, which has not yet been finally assessed, of people who were naturally infected with Sars-CoV-2: According to this, the defense mechanisms of their immune system were still detectable months later. With a vaccination, the immune response is generally more efficient, says Carsten Watzl, immunologist at the Leibniz Institute for Labor Research at the Technical University of Dortmund.

What side effects are to be expected?

Fatigue, headache, pain at the injection site – these are common side effects of vaccinations that you have to be prepared for. According to the findings of a study on the Biontech preparation published in the “New England Journal of Medicine”, chills, diarrhea or muscle and limb pain can also occur, and sometimes also fever. These were generally weak to moderate and subsided after a short time. Experts do not consider them pleasant, but neither see any cause for greater concern.

also read Security for the holidays

How are any side effects monitored?

The tolerance of the vaccine will continue to be checked after approval. For this, the responsible Paul Ehrlich Institute relies on reports from manufacturers, doctors, but also from patients. This can be done, for example, via the platform “Nebenhaben.bund.de” or an app. Via the app, vaccinated people are asked about health complaints at certain intervals after each vaccination – or whether a corona infection still occurred after the injection.

Do allergy sufferers have to worry?

Not too much, says the President of the Medical Association of German Allergologists, Ludger Klimek. Allergic reactions to vaccines are not uncommon and very rare. “Very few people will probably have to be excluded from vaccination because of the allergy risk,” says the medical professor. No patients with severe allergies were included in the Biontech registration study.

Who is liable in the event of damage?

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, different legal bases come into consideration depending on the case. A liability of the pharmaceutical company could result from the drug law or product liability law. “In addition, the general liability regulations in the civil code apply,” said a ministry spokesman shortly before Christmas.

Concern about the virus is growing – mutation has arrived in Germany The mutated virus has now also been detected in Germany for the first time. It was brought in from Great Britain by a woman. She is now in quarantine at home. Source: WELT / Isabell Finzel

Does the vaccination work against new virus variants?

Probably yes. According to experts, the body’s immune response is directed against several characteristics of the virus, so individual mutations should not have a dramatic effect. Biontech boss Ugur Sahin is confident: “We have already tested the vaccine against around 20 other virus variants with other mutations. The immune response produced by our vaccine has always inactivated all forms of the virus. ”More information, for example about the mutation in the UK, will provide more insight.