Home page World

Split

The seven-day incidence in Germany continued to fall on Saturday. This is reported by the Robert Koch Institute. © Martin Schutt/dpa

The seven-day incidence in Germany also continues to fall at the weekend. The RKI registered 87,298 new infections with the corona virus within 24 hours.

Berlin – The situation of the corona pandemic in Germany seems to be easing. The trend of falling numbers of new infections was also confirmed at the weekend. Compared to last month, the seven-day incidence has now more than halved. However, experts are observing that the numbers are becoming less meaningful.

Corona virus: seven-day incidence continues to fall – infection development opaque

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Saturday morning as 717.4 (previous day 758.5; previous week: 821.7; previous month: 1663.0). However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the development of the infection, also because the official reporting data depends on the testing behavior of the population. The RKI therefore analyzes other parameters regularly – but not on a daily basis. In their weekly report published on Thursday, the experts assumed, among other things, that the key figures for hospital admissions had continued to decrease.

The health authorities in Germany recently reported 87,298 new corona infections to the RKI within one day, as can be seen from figures from Saturday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:02 a.m. (previous week: 135,079 registered infections). The values ​​vary significantly between the individual days of the week, as some federal states do not report to the RKI, especially at weekends.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports 159 deaths

According to the new information, 159 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 234 deaths. This number also fluctuates a lot from day to day, since only a few data are reported to the RKI at the weekend.

The RKI has counted 24,798,067 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

Could the German population be threatened with another lockdown in autumn despite the current fall in the number of infections? A group of scientists from the TU Berlin has dealt with possible scenarios and made a prognosis. (dpa)