The ban on accommodation is still controversial after the Corona summit in Berlin on Wednesday. It has already been tipped in several federal states.

The Ban on accommodation when Corona* -Measure is controversial.

when is controversial. In Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony it was overturned by courts.

and it was overturned by courts. The Saarland and Saxony also announced a repeal of the Ban on accommodation on.

Munich – After Corona summit on Wednesday in Berlin is clear: that Ban on accommodation is probably important for the Chancellor Angela Merkel* (CDU), but resistance is great in many parts of the country. The first dishes have the controversial Ban on accommodation already tipped. In other federal states, the governments have announced that they will lift the regulation.

Ban on accommodation: No agreement at the Corona summit

At the Corona summit on Wednesday evening the prime ministers of the federal states could meet no uniform line on the subject Ban on accommodation communicated and postponed a decision until after the autumn break. Most of the federal states decided last week that citizens from regions with very high Corona infection numbers * When traveling within Germany, you are only allowed to stay in hotels and inns if they are no longer than 48 hours old negative corona test can submit.

Administrative court overturns the ban on accommodation in Baden-Württemberg

Baden-Württemberg Administrative Court in Mannheim however decided on Thursday that this incursion into the fundamental right Freedom of movement is disproportionate. He was responding to a family’s urgent application North Rhine-Westphaliahaving a vacation in a circle Ravensburg had booked. The judges complained that it was unreasonable to take up to 48 hours before arrival Corona tests * to submit. Obtaining a test in such a short time could not be guaranteed. In addition, the country was unable to demonstrate that hotels and guest houses are so-called “drivers” of the infection.

Lower Saxony: Higher Administrative Court declares the ban on accommodation to be unlawful

The Lower Saxony Higher Administrative Court explained that Ban on accommodation for travelers from German Corona*-Hot spots also in an urgent procedure for illegal. The operator of a holiday park had sued against it. The court split on Thursday in Luneburg with that the decision is final. The accommodation establishments, such as hotels and guest houses, no longer have to comply with the relevant ordinance “with immediate effect”. According to the court, that turned out to be Ban on accommodation “Not represented as a necessary protective measure under infection protection law”. It was doubtful whether the ban was appropriate and necessary, it said.

Saxony announces the lifting of the accommodation ban

In Saxony announced the government on Thursday after talks with district administrators and mayors that Ban on accommodation cancel. The corresponding regulation should come into force on Saturday. “So we will no longer have such a ban in the autumn break,” said Minister of Social Affairs Petra Köpping (SPD *). At the same time, she appealed to the population to abide by the rules. The Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU *) had already before Corona summit said that he did not think the ban was appropriate. It is not proportionate because “people are hit who have nothing to do with illness,” he said on Thursday.

We absolutely want to prevent a second lockdown for Germany. It is important to act decisively & without hysteria. To do this, we have sharpened the existing measures again. Now the local health authorities are working on implementation. (SK)https://t.co/iNcYxQCSAq – Michael Kretschmer (@MPKretschmer) October 15, 2020

Ban on accommodation: Saarland also removes regulation

That too Saarland has that on Thursday Ban on accommodation painted. This means that from Friday onwards there will be no for travelers from within Germany Hot spots the duty to have a negative at the night Corona test to be submitted, said government spokesman Alexander Zeyer With. “The ban on accommodation is outdated, as from the current point of view it no longer contributes to positively influencing the infection process,” said Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU *) the decision.

“The risk of infection when staying in a hotel while observing the Hygiene concepts is significantly lower than in other areas, ”argued Hans. Also would like that Test capacities burdened in the wrong place. “It’s also a question of proportionality. Because meanwhile, in contrast to summer, when there are only a few Hot spots within Germany, affected millions of citizens. ” (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

