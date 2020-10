The ban on accommodation is still controversial after the Corona summit in Berlin on Wednesday. It has already been tipped in several federal states. Will Bavaria follow suit?

The Ban on accommodation when Corona -Measure heats the mind.

In Baden-Wuerttemberg and Lower Saxony it was overturned by courts. The Saarland and Saxony also announced a repeal of the Ban on accommodation.

Even Markus Söder (CSU) gave in: "In fact, not the important thing". (see update from October 16, 7:24 a.m.)

Update from October 16, 10:46 p.m .: The Higher Administrative Court Berlin-Brandenburg has the Ban on accommodation in Brandenburg for guests Corona hotspots stopped initially. The court got two urgent requests were granted, announced it on Friday evening. The ban on staying overnight in hotels, guest houses, holiday apartments and campsites for visitors from regions in Germany with over 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week is provisional inoperative set. A hotel and a landlady of vacation apartments had each other Urgent requests turned against the regulation. One of the applicants also filed a lawsuit.

The Ban on accommodation is likely disproportionatethe court justified the decision. The expected containment of the infection process is in out of proportion to the restrictions that the hotel and the landlady would have to accept. Even those protected by the constitution general freedom of action of the vacationers get restricted too much.

🔴 EIL: Higher Administrative Court Berlin-Brandenburg stops #BrandenburgHe #Accommodation ban provisionally. Judges granted two urgent motions. Hotel operations in Dahme-Spree and the landlord of holiday apartments in Ostprignitz-Ruppin had complainedhttps://t.co/3MOFlpMf1e – rbb | 24 (@ rbb24) October 16, 2020

Of the Hotel and restaurant association (Dehoga) Brandenburg had questioned the ban and proposed large economic losses warned by cancellations. Of the National Tourism Association pointed out that with more than seven million overnight stays since the beginning of the year, there was no evidence of an increase Risk of infection in accommodation. Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) had defended the regulation. He had regretted she was in with the autumn break Brandenburg and Berlin collapse, but from his point of view as many physical contacts as possible should be avoided.

Urgent application against the ban on accommodation in Hamburg finally rejected

The Higher Administrative Court Hamburg has one on Friday Urgent application against that Ban on accommodation rejected in the second instance. Previously, the application also had that Administrative court already rejected in the Hanseatic city. According to the court, it was issued by a married couple Colognewho wanted to arrive on Friday. This order can not be contested. Protecting the life and health of people in Hamburg are more significant than that private interest the applicant at one Relaxing vacation in Hamburg, the court justified the decision.

Update from October 16, 1:19 p.m .: Another federal state refrains from the ban on accommodation: Hesse plans to abolish it. The State Chancellery announced this in a statement on Friday. More details should be discussed in a meeting of the Corona cabinet next Monday. There has been a ban on accommodation in Hesse since July.

Ban on accommodation: Bavaria expires regulation

Update from October 16, 11:19 a.m .: The controversial Ban on accommodation for travelers Corona hotspots runs in Bavaria this Friday out. The state government waived an extension of the rule, “we leave it at that,” said State Chancellor Florian Herrmann (CSU) on Friday the German press agency in Munich.

Update from October 16, 7:24 a.m .: Markus Söder assumes that the controversial Ban on accommodation will soon be tipped. In the fight against that Coronavirus The restriction of vacationers is “in fact not the important thing. That will now also run out bit by bit, “said the CSU boss on Thursday evening in the ZDF program” Markus Lanz “. Journalist Claudia Kade mentioned on the show that various courts have already declared the ban to be wrong.

Ban on accommodation: Even defender Söder gives in

The ban on accommodation still applies in the following countries:

Bavaria

Brandenburg

Hamburg

Hesse

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Saxony-Anhalt

Saxony (until October 17th)

Schleswig-Holstein

Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia overturn the ban on accommodation – other countries are sticking to it

As well in Baden-Wuerttemberg as well as in North Rhine-Westphalia courts have lifted the ban on accommodation. On Thursday evening, however, the Schleswig-Holstein Higher Administrative Court rejected an urgent application against the Ban on accommodation in the state.

The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, also wants to adhere to her entry and accommodation ban for citizens from Corona hotspots. The Higher Administrative Court has so far confirmed in every lawsuit, “that we, as a high tourism country with millions of tourists, have good reasons to say that we have to have travel under control,” said the SPD politician on Thursday evening on the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner” * . “So I’m optimistic about our rules.”

The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, @ManuelaSchwesig (SPD), stops at her entry and #Accommodation ban for citizens from Corona hotspots and does not believe in collecting through the courts.

The whole #illner broadcast

👉 https://t.co/ODfcW2Dm9a pic.twitter.com/uIZ7HLp3IU – maybrit illner (@maybritillner) October 16, 2020

Ban on accommodation: Courts make a decision

First report from October 15, 9:56 p.m .:

Munich – After Corona summit on Wednesday in Berlin is clear: that Ban on accommodation is probably important for the Chancellor Angela Merkel* (CDU), but resistance is great in many parts of the country. The first dishes have the controversial Ban on accommodation already tipped. In other federal states, the governments have announced that they will lift the regulation.

Ban on accommodation: No agreement at the Corona summit

At the Corona summit on Wednesday evening the prime ministers of the federal states could meet no uniform line on the subject Ban on accommodation communicated and postponed a decision until after the autumn break. Most of the federal states decided last week that citizens from regions with very high Corona infection numbers When traveling within Germany, you are only allowed to stay in hotels and inns if they are no longer than 48 hours old negative corona test can submit.

Administrative court overturns the ban on accommodation in Baden-Württemberg

Baden-Württemberg Administrative Court in Mannheim however decided on Thursday that this incursion into the fundamental right Freedom of movement is disproportionate. He was responding to a family's urgent application North Rhine-Westphalia having a vacation in a circle Ravensburg had booked. The judges complained that it was unreasonable to take up to 48 hours before arrival Corona tests to submit. Obtaining a test in such a short time could not be guaranteed. In addition, the country was unable to demonstrate that hotels and guest houses are so-called "drivers" of the infection.

Lower Saxony: Higher Administrative Court declares the ban on accommodation to be unlawful

The Lower Saxony Higher Administrative Court explained that Ban on accommodation for travelers from German Corona -Hot spots also in an urgent procedure for illegal. The operator of a holiday park had sued against it. The court split on Thursday in Luneburg with that the decision is final. The accommodation establishments, such as hotels and guest houses, no longer have to comply with the relevant ordinance "with immediate effect". According to the court, that turned out to be Ban on accommodation "Not represented as a necessary protective measure under infection protection law". It was doubtful whether the ban was appropriate and necessary, it said.

Saxony announces the lifting of the accommodation ban

In Saxony announced the government on Thursday after talks with district administrators and mayors that Ban on accommodation cancel. The corresponding regulation should come into force on Saturday. "So we will no longer have such a ban in the autumn break," said Minister of Social Affairs Petra Köpping (SPD). At the same time, she appealed to the population to abide by the rules. The Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) had already before Corona summit said that he did not think the ban was appropriate. It is not proportionate because "people are hit who have nothing to do with illness," he said on Thursday.

We absolutely want to prevent a second lockdown for Germany. It is important to act decisively & without hysteria. To do this, we have sharpened the existing measures again. Now the local health authorities are working on implementation. (SK)https://t.co/iNcYxQCSAq – Michael Kretschmer (@MPKretschmer) October 15, 2020

Ban on accommodation: Saarland also removes regulation

That too Saarland has that on Thursday Ban on accommodation painted. This means that from Friday onwards there will be no for travelers from within Germany Hot spots the duty to have a negative at the night Corona test to be submitted, said government spokesman Alexander Zeyer. "The ban on accommodation is outdated, as from the current point of view it no longer contributes to positively influencing the infection process," said Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) the decision.

"The risk of infection when staying in a hotel while observing the Hygiene concepts is significantly lower than in other areas," argued Hans. Also would like that Test capacities burdened in the wrong place. "It's also a question of proportionality. Because meanwhile, in contrast to summer, when there are only a few Hot spots within Germany, affected millions of citizens."

