The criticism of vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca is increasing. Meanwhile, the EU authority gives the green light for the vaccine. But the EU breaks down badly.

World Medical President Montgomery criticized Vaccine maker AstraZeneca (see first report).

(see first report). The responsible EU authority gives the green light for the vaccine of the British-Swedish group Astrazeneca (see update from January 29, 4:20 p.m.).

(see update from January 29, 4:20 p.m.). Some blackened passages from the published contract with Astrazeneca are still legible due to a breakdown (Update from January 29th, 5:52 p.m.).

Update from January 29th, 6:35 p.m .: The Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) recommends for Germany the application of the corona vaccine from Astrazeneca only for people of old age from 18 to 64 years. This recommendation published the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Friday evening on his website. According to Stiko, for the assessment of vaccination effectiveness in older people so far insufficient data in front. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had previously recommended approval of the Astrazeneca vaccine for the EU. It had waived a restriction for use in the elderly.

Apart from the age restriction, the Stiko also classified the vaccine of the British-Swedish group as “suitable for Individual protectionz and to Fighting the pandemic” on. At the Vaccination sequence However, this assessment does not change anything for Stiko. The Astrazeneca vaccine should be administered to people aged between 18 and 64 in each phase.

The EU made a serious glitch with the publication of the contract with Astrazeneca

Update from January 29th, 5:52 p.m .: The EU commission is with the publication of your framework agreement with Vaccine manufacturer Astrazeneca on Friday one serious breakdown undermined. The passages in the document blackened out at the request of the company were in a first version via the bookmark function of the Acrobat Reader partially legible. It was a technical error, it was said from commission circles. The published version was later replaced.

Astrazeneca initially reacted cautiously to the incident. “We are aware of the reports in the media. We have no further comment at this point, ”a company spokeswoman said in Germany. The Commission had urged publication of the contract. The background to this is the dispute over the one announced by Astrazeneca Reduction in the delivery of corona vaccine to the EU in the first quarter.

EU & Astrazeneca: That’s in the blackened passages of the contract

Specifically, the originally blackened passages according to Focus.de too Information that was previously little known. The planned value of goods for the manufacture of the vaccine is around 870 million euros. If these costs are exceeded on delivery, Astrazeneca must not incur any loss. In addition, Astrazeneca has undertaken to conclude manufacturing contracts with other companies if the contractually agreed delivery quantities cannot be met. At a Price increase of over 20 percent this must be made verifiable.

In return, the EU has committed to pay 336 million euros. Two thirds of this amount was transferred in August. What is new is that the balance must be paid as soon as Astrazeneca has Use of the first installment demonstrated Has. The commission also had to be loud Focus.de 30 days after the contract comes into force binding orders from the member states submit.

After arguments: EMA gives Astrazeneca vaccine the green light

Update from January 29th, 4:20 p.m .: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has the Conditional marketing authorization for the corona vaccine of the British-Swedish group Astrazeneca recommended in the EU. It applies to people aged 18 and over, the EMA announced on Friday in Amsterdam. The final decision on approval must now be made by the EU Commission – this is a matter of form.

In addition: The EU can in future exports Corona vaccines monitor and limit if necessary. The EU commission I decided on Friday a corresponding “export license requirement”, said the commissioner for foreign trade Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels. All pharmaceutical companies that have concluded supply contracts for corona vaccines with the EU must therefore register future deliveries to third countries in Brussels.

Vaccine manufacturer Astrazeneca: criticism is intensifying – news from US company Johnson & Johnson

Update from January 29th, 3:20 p.m .: While the criticism of vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca is increasing, there is news from the US group Johnson & Johnson. The company’s corona vaccine candidate has an effectiveness of 66 percent. The vaccine avoids serious illnesses up to 85 percent.

The company said on Friday after the completion of its phase 3 clinical study. Almost 44,000 people took part. Unlike the previous vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, the agent is from Johnson & Johnson only a dose necessary. “Our goal was to create a simple and effective solution for as many people as possible,” said Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, opposite the Financial Times.

The vaccine may be less effective with the South African variant of the coronavirus: In the clinical tests in South Africa, the effectiveness was 57 percent. 95 percent of all Covid 19 diseases there were due to the South African variant B.1.351.

Corona vaccine: EU blacks out important passage in AstraZeneca contract

Update from January 29th, 2:15 p.m .: The EU Commission signed its framework agreement with the Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca released. However, important passages of the document have been blacked out with reference to trade secrets. This also includes the delivery quantities planned for the first quarter. This caused harsh criticism of AstraZeneca (see first report).

The EU Commission welcomed the company’s willingness to be more transparent. This is important in order to build trust among Europeans and ensure that they can rely on the effectiveness and safety of the Corona vaccines in the EU. The Commission hopes to be able to publish all contracts with vaccine manufacturers.

Corona in Germany: 2.2 percent of the total population received the first vaccination

In Germany, 1,799,481 people have had theirs since the start of the corona vaccinations first vaccination receive. That corresponds to 2.2 percent of the total population. 416,646 people already received the second vaccination. On January 28th, 94,112 vaccinations were carried out in Germany (data status: January 29th, 10:50 am).

“Underground!” World Medical Director Montgomery railed – is there a new vaccination sequence in Germany?

Our first report from January 29th: Munich – “AstraZeneca’s behavior is underground,” said World Medical President Frank Ulrich Montgomery towards the editorial network Germany (RND). The corona infection and death rates are still at a high level. Last but not least, different virus variants are causing a stir. The vaccine is one of the high hopes in the pandemic. But especially vaccineManufacturer AstraZeneca has to take a lot of criticism.

Vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca under fire – Montgomery calls for export ban

On Friday (January 29th) the vaccine from AstraZeneca the total third corona vaccine * approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). He thus follows the vaccines of Biontech / Pfizer * and Moderna. But AstraZeneca is heavily criticized across Europe. The background: of the 80 million cans originally promised for Europe, only 31 million are to be delivered.

“It cannot be that the company keeps its delivery promises for Great Britain exactly”, criticized Montgomery and continued, “for the EU but only delivers a fraction of the promised vaccination doses.” Soil is produced, you have to give the company forbid extraditing him outside the EU. ”

Von der Leyen criticizes vaccine manufacturer – contract with company should be published

Also EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had accused AstraZeneca of not keeping the delivery promises. The EU’s contract with the company was “crystal clear” and “clear delivery quantities” had been agreed, the politician said on Friday on Deutschlandfunk. To prove this, the contract should be published as soon as possible.

AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot justified the delays with the fact that the EU concluded its supply contract three months later than Great Britain. In addition, his company has not committed itself to fixed delivery quantities, but only to “do your best” as part of a so-called “best effort clause”.

Von der Leyen confirmed that there was such a clause in the contract, but only had it for the time the Vaccine applied. “That time is behind us, the vaccine is here.” In addition, the vaccine manufacturer had given an assurance “that no other obligations would prevent the fulfillment of this contract” – and thus no earlier contract with Great Britain.

Vaccine debate in Germany: Esken calls for a new sequence of vaccines

Meanwhile, there is another critical point regarding AstraZeneca’s vaccine. In Germany, the drug is expected to be administered only to people under 65 years of age. This emerged from a recommendation by the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). The committee justified this by stating that “currently insufficient data” are available to assess the effectiveness of the agent in vaccination in people aged 65 and over.

In view of this, the SPD leader demanded Saskia Esken Consequences. “We now have to get alternative vaccines for people over 65 as well as those Vaccination sequence for the AstraZeneca vaccine that will arrive shortly, ”Esken told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Above all, hospital and nursing staff should be the first to benefit from the resources that are now free,” she demanded.

New vaccine from US manufacturer – effectiveness of almost 90 percent

In the fight against the corona virus, however, another Vaccine manufacturer reported a success. The US pharmaceutical company Novavax has announced a high effectiveness rate of its corona vaccine candidate. As the company announced on Thursday, the agent had shown an effectiveness of 89.3 percent in the third and final study phase in test subjects in Great Britain.

Against the Virus mutations * the vaccine is said to be effective as well, but to varying degrees. The EU also makes a delivery Novavax in the eye. Like AstraZeneca, the compound has the advantage that it does not have to be stored at temperatures as low as the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. Meanwhile, RKI boss Wieler said on Friday: “The more we vaccinate, the more mutations will occur.” * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network (dpa / mbr)