233% increase in active cases in Kerala The Corona in India has been receiving good news for the past four weeks. During this period, the number of victims of the Kovid-19 epidemic has decreased by 11%. But in these four weeks, the active cases of corona in Kerala increased by 233% in the ever becoming a model state to overcome the corona. In such a situation, it can be said that until the outbreak of the corona virus is complete, it can take a macular form anytime.

The governor said – Mutations may be the reason Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also expressed concern over the new wave of corona in the state, fearing that it might be caused by mutation of the virus. He said in an interview to our associate newspaper The Times of India, ‘There can be many reasons. As you know, a large number of people of Kerala work in other states and abroad. There are a large number of people infected with the virus in the state who have come from outside. Despite active initiative by our health workers, the virus spread is spreading in some areas. He said, ‘We have seen that due to most mutations the virus has become very dangerous in the southern states. However, we have to pay attention that we can do large-scale testing with utmost care.

What is mutation after all? If you take the meaning of mutation directly, it is called changing the form. If the corona virus is mutating, then it means that it is making its own copy in different ways and each copy is slightly different in nature. Indeed, corona virus-infected cells release millions of viruses that are copies of the original genome. When the cell copies this genome, it sometimes makes mistakes. That is, only one sequence is disturbed. This mistake is called mutation. As the corona virus spreads from one person to another, the phase of mutation goes on.

More than 12 thousand mutations so far So far, more than 12 thousand mutations of corona have been revealed. Among these, a mutation D614G is being found all over the world. It was first found in China and Germany, but when it was identified in some patients in Europe and then patients in America, Canada, Australia and India, it came into the discussion. In this mutation, glycine (G) replaces aspartic acid (D) at the 614th position of the amino acid. Hence this mutation was named D614G. Before March 1, when Corona’s 997 mutations were detected in the world, D614G had a share of 10%. Now that 12,194 mutations have been found worldwide, 78% of corona’s D614G mutations are present in them.

Ways to do mutations? When a virus mutations, its gene is often changed without changing the protein. Protein is a long chain of amino acids that lives in a variety of spirals. Every amino acid has three types of genetic characters, but in many cases the third character of this trio encodes the same amino acid. Such silent mutations do not alter the protein. On the other hand, non-silent mutations alter the sequence of proteins. Evidence of two non-silent mutations was found in the Guangzhou sample of corona virus. But proteins can be made up of hundreds or thousands of amino acids. Changing an amino acid does not significantly change their shape or way of functioning.

Not every mutation is fatal A mutation in a virus does not mean that it is becoming more deadly. Hence there is no need to fear its mutation. The most problem caused by this mutation is during the preparation of vaccine for this type of virus because the climate is different everywhere. In such a situation, creating such a vaccine for the world, which is effective everywhere, is a big challenge in itself.

Mutations depending on these circumstances Along with the change in geographical area, climate etc., there have been frequent mutations in the corona virus. Mutations in any organism are a natural process. Any organism can neither start nor stop it. If these changes in the virus are positive for his life, then the strain of that virus survives and continues to grow. That is, more and more infection spreads. Whereas if the strain formed after mutation is not able to survive according to the environment, then it ends in no time. Read: Corona active in the country but increasing by 233% in Kerala

