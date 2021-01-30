Germany is only making slow progress with corona vaccinations – in contrast to Romania, which is economically much weaker. The Covid-19 vaccination strategy is sometimes significantly different there.

Munich / Bucharest – January 1, 2007 is a historically significant date for Romania. Because: The former Eastern Bloc state became the 26th member state of the European Union (EU) recorded.

There were great hopes for the economically weak country of 20 million people. Since then, they have only partially been fulfilled.

Coronavirus pandemic: Romania was the second poorest EU member state before the corona crisis

Expressed in numbers: According to the online portal finanzen.net was Romania just before the Corona crisis the second poorest member state, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of 59 percent of the EU average. And then came the insidious one Coronavirus.

Lo and behold: In coping with the pandemic achieved Romania currently greater progress than, for example, the much richer (and greater) Germany. Specifically: The Romanians come to the Vaccinations against Corona significantly better than the Federal Republic. That shows the continuously updated Vaccination graphic of the ZDF based on the source of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and from Our World in Data (OWID).

Corona pandemic Residents Vaccinations in a week Vaccinations per 1000 inhabitants Romania approximately 20.1 million 261,000 31.7 Germany approximately 83.1 million 654,000 26.6

Source: zdf.de, as of January 29, 5:30 p.m.

Means: As of January 29th, in Romania just under 3.2 percent of the population at least a first Vaccination against Covid-19 receive. In Germany this figure was 2.7 percent at the same time.

Vaccinations against Corona: Romania is making faster progress than Germany

In the week before, a total of 261,000 vaccinations were registered in Romania, in Germany, which is around four times larger with around 83 million inhabitants, was 654,000. Relatively speaking, things were clearly poorer Romania faster.

The government’s vaccination strategy differs in part from that of the federal government in Berlin. Because: In a first stage, medical staff were vaccinated.

In a second stage will be loud Transylvanian newspaper vaccinated since January 15, “employees from systemically important areas, senior citizens and the chronically ill. This list has recently been expanded to include the homeless, the disabled, the bedridden and their carers, those with autoimmune diseases and some institutions. “

Coronavirus vaccinations: Romania partly pursues a different strategy than Germany

In Germany is first in Retirement homes vaccinated, the over-80 risk group is also first in line. This meets with a lot of understanding, but also with isolated criticism that the vaccination takes longer because of the age and / or the need for care of the vaccinated. The Vaccinations against the coronavirus – they remain a polarizing topic. (pm)