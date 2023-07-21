Fabrizio Corona, here’s what the VIP photographer risks for the “attempted receiving stolen goods”

Fabricius Corona was entered in the register of suspects for the story that led to the arrest of a politic it’s a carabiniere Of Mazara del Valloaccused of trying to offer the VIP photographer confidential files on the capture of Messina Money, a fake scoop, as many of these documents turned out to be fakes. The investigation arrives – we read in the Corriere della Sera – when Corona was missing two months after the end of the therapeutic assignment in home detention. Got for be treated for psychiatric disorders.

But the raid by the carabinieri at 3 in the morning in his Milanese home for the search ordered by the Palermo prosecutor’s office risks changing everything. According to the Corona indictment would have made contact Marshal Louis Pirollo and the councilor of Mazara del Vallo Giorgio Randazzo vwith MowMag director Moreno Pisto. However, he declared to the magistrates that Corona agreed to report. The investigators contest the crime of the photographer attempted receipt. “An assumption that defining a fantasy is an understatement,” says his lawyer.

Read also: Material on the capture of Messina Denaro: Corona’s house searched

Read also: Fabrizio Corona file on Messina Denaro. Politician and carabiniere arrested

Subscribe to the newsletter

