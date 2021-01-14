Manuela Schwesig (SPD) criticizes Jens Spahn (CDU) for making premature promises regarding corona vaccinations. The federal states now need more vaccine, said the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

EPP boss Manfred Weber wants freedom of travel for people with a vaccination certificate. He also promotes a uniform approach in Europe. Fragmentation must be prevented.

“It is not enough just to put countless vaccine doses in front of the door in a few months”: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) has called for the federal government to procure vaccines more quickly. The federal states now need more vaccine, she said on Thursday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”.

Schwesig criticized Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) for making premature promises regarding corona vaccinations. “We want to ensure that anyone who wants to can be vaccinated,” said Schwesig. So far, however, there has been “no reliable information that enough vaccine is available to make it possible”. Against this background, she sees Spahn’s promise that one can probably make a vaccination offer to all citizens by summer. “I find it difficult when the Federal Minister of Health makes such promises without us knowing that there is enough vaccine,” said the SPD politician.

The Prime Minister emphasized that her federal state needed significantly more vaccination doses in order to carry out sufficient vaccinations. In the state capital Schwerin alone, 600 doses of vaccine are needed daily, but only 600 doses are available per week. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is currently ahead in vaccination. Measured against the population, more vaccinations were given here than in any other federal state.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to talk to the responsible ministers about vaccine production during the day. However, Spahn had already dampened hopes on Wednesday that high numbers of cans would be available very quickly. All over the world there is a shortage at the start of the vaccination campaign.

According to Schwesig, a tightened lockdown will be necessary if the virus mutations should spread in Germany. “In any case, if the numbers are still so high, everyone knows that the shutdown must continue – if the mutation from Great Britain spread, even stricter measures are necessary,” said the SPD politician on ZDF .

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced a new high in corona deaths on Thursday. According to the RKI, another 1,244 people who tested positive for the virus died. The number of new positive tests was 25,164.