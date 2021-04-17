More than 200,000 young people would leave schools without a qualification this year, thereby damaging their long-term career opportunities. Middle-class children also experienced an “earlier career kink”, according to the experts.

D.he youth welfare offices in Germany warn of a higher number of school dropouts due to the corona crisis. “With a view to the two graduating years, the number of school dropouts threatens to double,” said Lorenz Bahr, chairman of the federal working group of state youth welfare offices, the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Typically, around 104,000 young people leave school without a qualification each year. “We now expect at least a doubling: 210,000 school dropouts in 2020 and exactly as many again this year.” This development will drag on through many shifts, and children from the middle class would also experience an “earlier career break”.

According to the newspapers of the Funke media group, 298 of the 559 youth welfare offices in Germany took part in the survey of the Federal Working Group of State Youth Offices in cooperation with the Institute for Social Pedagogical Research Mainz (ISM), according to the newspapers of the Funke media group, a total of 1750 employees were interviewed.