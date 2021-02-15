The German border closings are causing open anger in Austria. The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder is now also being weathered.

The corona-related border closings between Bavaria and Tyrol are causing upset.

On Sunday evening (February 14th) Austria summoned the German ambassador because of the “chicane” (see first report from February 14th).

A party from Tyrol is now shooting sharply against the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (see update from February 15, 9:50 a.m.).

Update from February 15, 9:50 a.m .: The fuss over border controls continues. Strict controls now apply in Bavaria. These have also been introduced on the Czech border. It is also decisive that the areas at the borders often have the highest seven-day incidences in all of Germany. Although the controls were relaxed again after a few hours, at least for commuters in systemically relevant professions, the German neighbors are more than unhappy with the new regulation.

The Tyrolean governor Günther Platter from the ÖVP complained on social media that border closings are “not a suitable means of fighting pandemics”. He believes that it is wrong to only exclude commuters in systemically important occupations. More exemptions are needed, said Platter.

The Tyrolean People’s Party shoots particularly hard against the Bavarian Prime Minister. On her Instagram account it says: “For weeks, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has not missed an opportunity to launch attacks against Tyrol. These constant disparaging remarks are last class and not worthy of a prime minister. That’s not how you treat neighbors. ”Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also described the entry bans as“ unacceptable ”.

Border closings with Austria: politicians sharply criticize Söder’s course

Söder, on the other hand, does not see the whole thing as closely as the politicians in neighboring countries. The controls did not mean the end of free Europe, said Söder on a visit to the Czech border town of Schirnding on Sunday.

In order to prevent a traffic collapse, Austria and Germany have already taken preventive measures when checking trucks, for example from Italy. It is still unclear whether traffic chaos can be completely prevented.

In Tyrol, the ski operation – also for tourists – continues to run normally – although the Austrian government itself had issued a travel warning for the state. Only a PCR test is now mandatory – due to the virus mutant.

Trouble about Corona border controls: Austria is taking the federal government’s new measure personally

First report from February 14th: Vienna / Berlin – border controls in the EU are already a political issue – and Austria apparently takes the federal government’s latest corona measures particularly personally: The government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz * (ÖVP) has now apparently summoned the German ambassador. In addition, there is reportedly a kind of crisis summit in Vienna in the evening.

Border dispute with Austria: Kurz’s government laments “chicane” – and openly railed against Söder and Bavaria

The Austrian state of Tyrol has now been officially declared a “virus mutation area” by Germany. This has had a noticeable impact on the border since Sunday. Austria is now alarmed, like them Tyrolean daily newspaper reported online. There was therefore talk of an “unacceptable chicane” in the neighboring country. It is not the first time that the country has felt disadvantaged in the Corona crisis.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer from Kurz’s ÖVP spoke of a “provocation”, according to the Kronenzeitung. He also attacked Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) personally. The security of supply in large parts of Europe is in danger – that is “probably deliberately negated by the Bavarian Prime Minister”. Tyrol is “not the parking lot in Europe” but the most important north-south connection axis.

Corona in Bavaria: border controls cause trouble in Tyrol – foreign minister calls ambassadors

The Foreign Ministry headed by Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) has also summoned the ambassadors of Germany and Italy – and, according to their own statements, also lodged a protest with Ministers Heiko Maas (SPD) and Luigi di Maio. The presumed background: The border formalities at the border crossing between Kiefersfelden and Tirol on the A99 are particularly important for the Alpine republic. The “German Corner” is the fastest route between Tyrol and the city of Salzburg.

But this transit route has now been slowed down considerably for the time being – and for many travelers probably completely blocked: only Germans and foreigners with a residence and residence permit in Germany are allowed to enter the affected areas. There are exceptions for medical staff, truck drivers and seasonal agricultural workers – but truck drivers are also required to test. Bavaria wants to decide on further exceptions for systemically important professional groups by Tuesday.

Seehofer and Söder in focus: permanent border dispute with neighboring Austria – solution unlikely despite escalation

The newspaper now claims to have heard of a crisis summit in Vienna. In addition to Schallenberg, Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (also ÖVP) is supposed to take part. Nehammer has already contacted Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and his Bavarian counterpart Joachim Herrmann (both CSU) – without having reached a solution.

It can be doubted that it can be found quickly. Seehofer and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) have already resolutely defended the measures at the borders against criticism from the EU. “We have to give our districts in the border region the opportunity to come to rest,” said Spahn in an interview with the that was only published on Sunday evening Süddeutsche Zeitung. The measures are also being criticized by the German economy.

Austria should not be appeased by this. The country expects severe traffic delays. In the past, however, Germany, too, had repeatedly run a storm against them – largely unsuccessfully. Especially on the border between Upper Bavaria and Tyrol, block handling and the like are always a hot topic when entering Austria. In the dispute about skiing holidays, the thesis that Germany and Austria saw the opportunity for a return coach * was also circulating.

You can find the new rules for crossing the border in this article at Merkur.de* at a glance. (fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.