A corona vaccination is a much sought-after commodity in Germany. An AfD politician not only got himself a vaccination, but also his wife, mother-in-law and son.

Düsseldorf – Even if the situation in other parts of the world is much darker: The waiting times for a corona vaccination in Germany are unpredictably long for large parts of the population. Precisely for this reason, pegs are a hot topic in the vaccination process. A prominent AfD member of the state parliament from North Rhine-Westphalia is now also facing allegations.

Among other things, he is said to have given his 16-year-old son a vaccination – as a young footballer at FC Bayern Munich, the offspring probably does not fall into the classic risk groups.

Corona in Germany: vaccination scandal about AfD parliamentary group leader in NRW

The AfD parliamentary group leader Markus Wagner is under criticism. According to research by the WDR magazine “Westpol”, Wagner also had his 81-year-old mother-in-law and son vaccinated in addition to his wife. Wagner confirmed this process, according to the report.

However, the AfD politician justified the process – with reference to his son’s work in the “family business” he ran and regardless of the teenager’s footballing career in Munich.

His son works again and again in the establishment of the integration assistance for the mentally ill in the district of Minden-Lübbecke, said Wagner accordingly. “He played games and tinkered with the residents” or “supported the caretaker or accompanied residents with the therapy dog,” the WDR quoted the AfD politician as saying. Wagner also emphasized that he had acted as a “role model” and wanted to increase the vaccination rate. No employee or resident had to do without the vaccine for his son.

Vaccination scandal in NRW? AfD politician also has 16-year-old son vaccinated – FDP MPs have already taken action

A good week ago, the station reported that Wagner and his wife had been vaccinated. At that time, too, the politician argued that he was a facility manager. As an authorized signatory, his wife is also in contact with employees and residents. In the meantime, the vaccination of the 81-year-old mother-in-law also seems to be at least problematic: People over 80 who do not live in care facilities actually have to organize a vaccination appointment themselves in North Rhine-Westphalia – a sometimes problematic undertaking.

In the first report, Ralph Bombis, member of the state parliament, was also criticized as an FDP politician. Bombis is the managing director of several retirement and nursing homes. According to WDR, the liberal has already drawn the consequences – he resigned from all party offices.

Vaccinations for politicians have recently caused a stir. So most recently in Bad Tölz – Mayor Ingo Mehner (CSU) justified himself in detail for his vaccination appointment. (fn)