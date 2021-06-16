ofFlorian Naumann shut down

The free voters want Corona easing – and bite Markus Söder on granite. Now there is even a scandal in the state parliament. And amateur football is also outraged.

Munich – The Corona strategy in Bavaria again divides the coalition in the Maximilianeum: Free voters and CSU are once again arguing about easing the pandemic. The consequences are clearly visible in the state parliament – and Prime Minister Markus Söder is increasingly coming into the line of fire. At least this is how the smaller coalition partner wants to interpret the current signals from the CSU parliamentary group.

Corona in Bavaria: CSU throws off proposals from the coalition partner – mini scandal in the state parliament

As early as Tuesday, the CSU and free voters in the cabinet could not agree on a common way to relax the mask requirement in schools. Because of the disagreements, there is no joint urgency motion on the agenda of the state parliament this Wednesday. According to Fabian Mehring, Parliamentary Director of Free Voters, the background to the unusual process is a veto against three motions by his party – one of them to relax the mask requirement in Bavaria’s schools.

“The extremely thin substantive justification for the rejection of our applications did not convince us. Rather, the impression arose that significant parts of the CSU MPs have meanwhile switched to the line of free voters, ”said Mehring of the dpa. It would not be the first time that Söder’s rather strict Corona course in his own party has come into the line of fire.

“After your feedback with the State Chancellery, the following unfortunately applies – spoken to Karl Valentin -: ‘We might want to, but we mustn’t have dared ourselves.'” That does not correspond to the parliamentary understanding of the Free Voters. Therefore, as an exception, the submission of urgent applications requiring approval was completely dispensed with.

Corona: State Parliament CSU should rebel instead of “dwarfing” – Free voters shoot hard

Mehring even expressed doubts about the CSU’s understanding of democracy. “After all, the state parliament is not a downstream authority of the state government but the sovereign,” he emphasized. What has a majority there and makes sense should not fail at the expense of Bavaria’s children and cultural workers due to the veto of the executive. “For next week we wish that the CSU parliamentary group finds the courage to act as the parliamentary pacemaker for our Bavarian coalition instead of dwarfing itself as a majority funder for the state government.”

The attempts of the Free Voters were not limited to a relaxation of the mask requirement for pupils in the classroom with an incidence below 35. A second request demanded that cultural events in the open without a fixed upper limit on the number of visitors be allowed again.

CSU in the criticism: 14,500 spectators at the EM, but yawning emptiness in the district class – BFV also outraged

“While 14,500 people are watching the EM, other sports, artists and cultural workers continue to look into the tube. In view of the flattened infection rate and the summer weather, we therefore wanted to resolve further openings for the cultural area by means of an urgency application, ”said Mehring.

On Tuesday, the first European Championship game took place in front of a large crowd in the arena in Fröttmaning – including an incident with two injured people, which, however, had nothing to do with Corona or with an indiscipline on the part of the audience. The major events in the north of Munich had already caused displeasure among cultural workers in advance. But now there is also anger in amateur sports. The fact that spectators are only allowed to sit in fixed seats, even for lower-class matches, piqued the Bavarian football association boss Rainer Koch.

Koch spoke of a “completely contradicting” concept. However, the association sees hope for improvement after a meeting with Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann and Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (both CSU). (dpa / fn)