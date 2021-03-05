A scandal surrounding allegedly fake FFP2 masks is causing a stir in the coronavirus pandemic in Austria. Because of the South African mutant, Tyrol is still in focus. The news ticker.

Munich / Vienna – Once again there is a lot going on in political Vienna: While the planned vaccination alliance between Israel, Denmark and Austria is causing some European partners to frown, allegedly fake FFP2 masks are causing a huge scandal in the Alpine republic.

Even parliament got involved in clearing up the dilemma, and the politically right-wing conservative FPÖ is using the mysterious case for its next attack on Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) – it is the next dispute in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic!

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: huge scandal over allegedly fake FFP2 masks

That was what happened: According to matching media reports, Austria’s largest mask manufacturer was involved in a major raid Hygiene Austria up to 45 illegal workers picked up who labeled face masks allegedly made in China under unworthy working conditions as “Made in Austria”.

“If there is fraud here, we have all been betrayed.”

The company from Wiener Neudorf in Lower Austria pointed out loud Kronen newspaper back the allegations, but confirmed the production of the masks in China. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor for business and corruption is said to have started investigations into suspected human trafficking.

Corona crisis: FFP2 mask scandal in Austria – FPÖ calls for new elections

Meanwhile, the scandal is spreading wide: The right-wing populist FPÖ attacked Prime Minister Kurz and is even calling for new elections for the National Council.

“The federal government shares responsibility,” said FPÖ leader Norbert Hofer, speaking of “large-scale fraud on the taxpayers’ backs and at the expense of people’s health. The members of the ÖVP, of all people, described the cheat masks in parliament as absolutely essential for survival and wore them demonstratively ”.

Kurz reacted immediately and explained according to the news portal krone.at: “If there is fraud here, we have all been betrayed.” National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) announced loudly oe24.at furthermore, to exhaust all legal means, should the suspicion of counterfeiting be substantiated. Spicy: Allegedly, MPs in parliament may really have been wearing fake FFP2 masks from manufacturers Hygiene Austria.

Track everyone Developments on the corona crisis in Austria here in the news ticker.