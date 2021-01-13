D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 19,600 New corona infections reported within one day. Also were 1060 new deaths recorded within 24 hours, as the RKI announced on Wednesday morning.

The high of 1188 new deaths had been reached on Friday. The new infections registered within 24 hours were included 33,777 the highest value was reported on December 18th – but that included 3,500 late registrations.

Basically, the interpretation of the data is still somewhat difficult at the moment, because according to the RKI, corona cases were discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay around the turn of the year.

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) reported to the health authorities within seven days was included on Wednesday morning 155.0. Its previous high was on December 22nd 197.6 has been achieved. However, the differences between the federal states are enormous: Thuringia had the highest incidences 324.2 and Saxony with 304.4. Bremen had the lowest value 83.7.

“The decline in 7-day incidences observed over the holidays and the turn of the year does not continue,” said the RKI management report on Tuesday evening. “Instead, significant increases can be observed in all age groups, especially in the younger age groups (between 15 and 39 years).”

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,953,426 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of January 13, 00.00 a.m.). The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 42,637. The RKI gave the number of those who had recovered 1,596,600 at.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report on Tuesday 1.07 (Previous day: 1.14). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 107 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides.

Thuringia replaced Saxony as the negative leader in new corona infections. The RKI showed the weekly incidence for Saxony on Wednesday as 304. In Thuringia, however, around 324 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were reported in the past 7 days. In a nationwide comparison of the districts, the Thuringian district of Saalfeld-Rudolstadt had the highest 7-day incidence with a value of more than 600; Second place went to the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains (534).

Previously, the experts had identified the highest infection rate in Saxony for weeks. According to RKI figures, almost 2000 new infections were reported compared to the previous day and 127 more deaths. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 158,600 corona infections have been detected in the Free State; 4,323 people died with or from the virus.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

In the United States the number of deaths recorded in one day with a confirmed corona infection has reached a new high. The authorities reported on Tuesday 4327 Dead, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore on Wednesday morning (CET). The previous high was registered on January 7th with 4,194 deaths. The number of new infections was on the same day 215,805 comparatively low. The previous daily record was set on January 2nd with 302,506 new cases.

In the country with around 330 million inhabitants, around 22.8 million people have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen, and more than 380,000 people have died as a result. In absolute terms, that’s more than in any other country in the world.

Israel continues to lead with the most vaccinations

For the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel more than 9,000 new infections were registered for two days in a row. As the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday, were within 24 hours 9025 Cases recorded. The proportion of positive tests was 7.2 percent. The previous day, the previous high of 9670 was reported.

An intensive vaccination campaign has been running in the country for a little more than three weeks parallel to the maximum infection values. With almost 1.9 million citizens, more than 20 percent have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The government wants to vaccinate all residents of the country who are older than 16 years by the end of March. From Wednesday to start vaccinating citizens aged 50 and over.

According to information from Oxford researchers, no other country is vaccinated against corona as quickly as in Israel. A graphic on the website “Our World in Data” compares different countries according to the number of doses administered per 100 inhabitants. There Israel was clearly ahead on Monday with 22.33 cans per 100 inhabitants. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates with 12.9.

With a value of 0.82 (as of January 11), however, Germany is only 13th worldwide. Several countries, including Italy, Slovenia, Spain and Estonia, now have a better vaccination rate. In absolute terms, China, the USA and Great Britain top the list for vaccinations worldwide.

In Russia report the authorities 22,850 New infections within 24 hours. In Moscow, which is particularly badly affected by the spread of the corona virus, 4,320 people tested positive, the authorities say. More than 3.47 million cases of infection have been known since the beginning of the pandemic, making Russia the fourth highest figure in the world. In addition, within 24 hours 566 Virus-related deaths recorded, totaling 63,370.

Great Britain passes three million mark

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Great Britain does not rise as fast as in the days before. According to the government on Tuesday died within 24 hours 563 more people related to the virus. In the previous four days, there had been more than 1,000. However, data from weekends is always associated with an uncertainty because this can lead to delays in the transmission of the cases.

The number of new infections was last reported at 54,940, after almost 60,000 on Saturday. Great Britain also passed the mark on Saturday three million infections – that’s a little less than five percent of the total population.